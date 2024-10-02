Key Takeaways The Philips Hue app offers eight returning Halloween scenes like Trick or Treat and Hocus Pocus, with effects like Candlelight and Fireplace for added atmosphere.

No new scenes were added this year, but future updates may allow more customization of the existing effects.

These fun scenes help create a festive mood, perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit and drawing trick-or-treaters.

The leaves are starting to change colors and tumble to the ground, and you know what that means: Halloween is just around the corner. Whether you're a fan of the cutesy style of decor or you want to scare about a decade of life off any visitor, the Philips Hue app makes it easier to set the mood with its line of smart lights. Each year, Hue brings back different scenes to match the season, but Halloween has always been a special period. Some of their most fun pre-made scenes are available at this time of year.

Last year, Hue added two new scenes. While there aren't any new options this year, the same eight choices from last year have made their comeback. Choose between Trick or Treat, Glowing Grins, Spellbound, Witching Hour, Pandemonium, Phantom, Toil and Trouble, and, of course, Hocus Pocus. You don't need an app update to find these, either — just look in the Hue scenes gallery for any room or zone, and you'll find them there.

Source: Philips

In addition to the eight pre-made scenes, there are additional effects for lights. You can choose between Candlelight and Fireplace effects, both of which add a slight flicker to your lights. It's a warm effect, for the most part — although paired with some of these seasonal themes could result in an unsettling ambiance. These effects are only applied to certain lamps in your room, so you might have to shuffle the scene several times until you get the desired effect. It is worth noting that these effects have an editing button, but it isn't active yet. The most likely outcome is that a future update will activate the edit function, and then you can change the candlelight flicker from a soft white to a witchy purple.

Don't worry. If you don't like any effect, it can be turned off or reversed with ease. Are any of these scenes particularly useful? Not really, but they are a lot of fun. With fall in full swing and one of the best times of year just a few weeks away, take full advantage of this chance to get into holiday spirits (pun fully intended.) Hint: stock up on candy, because with these lights, you'll attract every candy-seeking kid within fifty miles.