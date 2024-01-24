Summary Philips Hue Dymera is a versatile wall light that can be mounted indoors or outdoors, providing customizable illumination with dual beams.

With independent control over brightness and color temperature, the Dymera allows users to adjust each light to their liking.

Signify, the manufacturer of Philips Hue, also announced other lighting products, including a pendant cord and track lighting connectors, expanding the range of customization options for consumers.

If you already have customizable smart bulbs in lamps throughout your home, you’re likely used to the convenience. In addition to being able to schedule these smart devices, you can also often alter their color, brightness, and more. That being said, smart bulbs can be limited to where and how they’re used. Philips Hue has now created a new wall light that reduces these restrictions while giving homeowners more customization options.

Signify, the lighting offshoot of Philips Hue, has revealed a new product called the Philips Hue Dymera, a dynamic wall light that offers two beams of illumination. In addition to brightening up your home, the Dymera can be adjusted to suit your both your brightness and color preferences, and each of the beams of light can be changed to your liking. As an added bonus, the product can be used in indoor and outdoor settings. This means that whether you want the Dymera to brighten your home office or back deck, the device is up to the task.

The Philips Hue Dymera wasn’t the only product announced by Signify, however. The company also debuted a new pendant cord, composed of 3D-printed parts made of eco-friendly materials. The Philips Hue Perifo T connector and Perifo flexible connector have also been announced, which give you more control over the track lighting setup in your space. Additionally, the company has stated that its Philips Hue Being ceiling light — which features 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white lighting — is coming soon, and its Philips Hue Go portable table lamp is now available. The portability of the lighting fixture allows you to take it wherever you go, and its battery life can last as long as 48 hours.

Source: Signify

Those who are interested in home security products may want to invest in the new Philips Hue Secure starter kit, too. With a wired camera, two contact sensors, bulbs, and more, it has everything you need to keep an eye on your home while away. The company intends to introduce new features to the Philips Hue app in 2024 to introduce more versatility as well.

As Philips Hue and its Signify branch continue to roll out products, Signify itself is planning to make some cuts. It notably announced plans to reduce its budget by $217 this year, citing market volatility. At the time of the announcement, however, Signify doubled down on its dedication to consumer-facing products, so perhaps these shouldn’t be a surprise. The Philips Hue Dymera will hit the market in North America and Europe on February 27, with the remaining products slated to follow. The Philips Hue Go portable table lamp is an exception, as it’s now available for purchase in the US.