If you've been looking to try and introduce smart lighting into your home or office, there are quite a few great options available. But Philips Hue is a name that always comes up and is one of the premier options out there, with a wide range of extremely reliable products.

But hardware is just one part of what makes Hue so good, with the other part being its software. Over time, Hue has delivered a variety of new features through various updates, but as one last hurrah for this year, Hue is bringing its biggest update yet for 2024.

A lot to toy with over the holidays

The news comes from Hueblog, sharing that a new update is being rolled out to users, coming in as version 5.32. Perhaps the most important part of the update is the ability to create new 24-hour scenes. You previously couldn't make this happen unless you took an existing 24-hour scene and made some edits to it.

Going forward, users will have the ability to make one from scratch, choosing different colors and brightness options to illuminate their spaces all throughout the day. And just in time for the holiday season, there are ten festive scenes that are now available, giving users a way to add a little holiday cheer with their current lighting setups.

While these have been seen before, it appears that improvements and tweaks have been made, so if you're someone that loves these holiday scenes, you'll definitely want to give them a try. And finally, Hue users will now be able to access their compatible cameras using Google Home, along with Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings devices.

For now, this part of the update is part of a beta, so if things aren't working perfectly with your device, you now know why. Of course, be sure to download the latest update from the Google Play Store. The update is also available for those using Apple products as well.