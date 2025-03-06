Summary Philips Hue's latest app update improves Bluetooth light icon customization.

The update also allows manual video clip recording for Hue security cameras.

Users with multiple Hue bridges can now organize their home tab by bridge.

It's likely that the majority of people with Philips Hue lights have them paired with a Hue Bridge, since that was the only way to use the smart lights to start. But along the way, Hue manufacturer Signify started making bulbs and other lighting products that can connect via Bluetooth, providing a more frictionless entry point for people who weren't quite ready to go all-in on a Zigbee-based system or eat the extra expense of buying a hub.

For folks who rely on Bluetooth to control their lights, the latest Hue app update (version 5.37) adds a nice quality-of-life option that brings better feature parity with the experience you'd get with a Hue Hub. Now, you can change the icons for your Bluetooth lights — just select a light in the app, then tap the three-dot menu button and choose Light settings. From there, you can tap the pencil-shaped edit button to select from a variety of icons for the light.

The new version brings improvements for just about everyone

This new update isn't just about Bluetooth lights — in fact, it has a little something for almost everyone. If you have one of the brand's new security cameras, like the Hue Secure Floodlight, a major improvement is the fact that you can now record video clips manually. You'll see a new record icon on your camera's live view — just tap this to start up a recording, then press it again to end it.

And for those with multiple bridges (one bridge only supports up to 50 lights, so people with larger homes might need two or more), version 5.37 of the Hue app brings a new way to arrange your Home tab. You can now organize the main view by bridge — for instance, if you have one bridge upstairs and another downstairs. Just head to the overflow menu from the main screen and tap Edit Home tab to get started.