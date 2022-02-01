We’ve seen quite a few updates to the Philips Hue app over the last year, including a big redesign late last spring that added a bunch of new functionality, and several smaller updates since. An update to version 4.11 was rolled out last week, and although the Bluetooth support we're hoping for is still absent, it does deliver a couple of cool new scene categories.

As we recently shared, the company will reportedly be adding Bluetooth capabilities to the main app (you need separate software to control your Bluetooth Hue lights today). It had been reported that this would begin with version 4.11 of the main app but, unfortunately, there is no sign of it yet.

As documented in the release notes published in the Play Store, the new scene categories are as follows:

Futuristic: Get an otherworldly look with scenes that flood your space with rich, saturated colors.

Lush: Vibrant, lively and bright. These scenes look great outside, but you can use them anywhere you like.

The Futuristic category includes the following six scenes: Soho, Magneto, Disturbia, Vapor wave, Tyrell, and Hal.

The Lush category contains seven scenes: Amber bloom, Painted sky, Orange fields, Blue planet, Lily, Winter beauty, and Forest Adventure.

So, while we wait to see if we get that Bluetooth support in the next release, at least you have some new scenes to check out in the meantime.

