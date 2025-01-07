Summary Philips Hue Sync app is expanding to LG TVs running webOS 24, starting in spring 2025.

The Hue Sync app lets users sync up to 10 Hue smart lights with on-screen content to create an immersive entertainment experience.

Samsung charges a subscription fee for use of the Hue Sync app and it is likely LG will do the same.

Philips Hue's popular Hue Sync tv app is finally spreading its wings and expanding beyond Samsung televisions. The app lets users synchronize up to 10 Hue lights with movies and games for immersive ambient lighting effects . No external bridge or box needed. It's been a Samsung-only app up until now.

LG TVs are set to receive support for the app starting in spring 2025 (via Hueblog). The app will sync Philips Hue lights with on-screen content and will be available for LG TVs running webOS 24.

Hue Sync and webOS 24

This shift from Samsung-only to more manufacturers is great news for anyone with an LG television set. LG fans currently need a Sync Box, which is a pricey hub users need to plug into their television in order to control their Hue lights. The Hue Sync TV app, on the other hand, works seamlessly from within the smart TV, no additional hardware needed. It works with other internal TV apps, streaming services, and even TV tuners. It's perfect for anyone who primarily streams content directly through their smart TV.

LG's smart TVs use an updated version of webOS for their operating system. Anyone who had a Palm device in the days before the first iPhone will remember the software. LG bought it out and baked it into their televisions. The new Hue Sync app for LG televisions will only work with webOS 24, and presumably later, devices. Some LG models from 2022 on may get the latest update. Time will tell.

There's one small problem with the Hue Sync app

It's not all rainbow and sunshine over on Samsung TVs. The Hue Sync app comes with a price, charged by Samsung.

$130 for a one-time purchase, tied to one specific Samsung TV.

$2.99/month with no contract, to be used on any Samsung television.

It's unknown if LG will follow the same pricing structure, although it is likely. After all, every company loves subscriptions . For anyone already running webOS 24 on an LG television, a native app could still be a cost-effective alternative to buying an expensive external sync box, subscription or not.