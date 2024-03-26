Summary SmartThings deepens its partnership with Philips Hue for seamless smart lighting control on Samsung TVs.

Users can now choose between a $130 app purchase or a $3 monthly subscription for the Hue Sync TV app.

Expanded global availability for Philips Hue's partnership with SmartThings brings app integration to more users.

Samsung's SmartThings is one of the leading smart home ecosystems, and is a close competitor with other familiar offerings such as Google Nest and Apple HomeKit. SmartThings is compatible with a diverse array of products both inside and outside the Samsung brand, including security devices, wearables, and even smart appliances, connecting all compatible devices for a more streamlined, harmonious smart home.

Announced today, the partnership between Samsung SmartThings and smart lighting brand Philips Hue is expanding to bring users additional control over their devices that operate within the SmartThings ecosystem. The collaboration is centered around SmartThings-compatible televisions, and the use of the Philips Hue Sync TV App.

The Hue Sync TV app, which is available on Samsung TVs made in 2022 or newer and in the Q60 or higher range, launched last year with the purpose of allowing users to sync smart Philips Hue lights up with the color scheme seen on the TV. It's a great idea, in theory, but the app costed an incredible $130 to purchase at the time of its release.

SmartThings + Philips Hue deepened collab brings new app integration

Choosing between a $130 app purchase and another addition to your subscription repertoire may feel like like picking a poison, but at least this update brings a second option. Users can now choose to subscribe to the Philips Hue Sync TV app for $3 monthly rather than purchase it for a one-time $130 fee.

SmartThings users can now also access their Philips Hue Sync TV app from their SmartThings mobile application, instead of only directly through the TV. This makes syncing a compatible Samsung TV with surrounding Philips Hue lights for media streaming, whether movies and shows, video games, or music, even easier, says Samsung.

Samsung also delivers news of expanded global availability for the Philips Hue partnership. Users in Hong Kong, Brazil, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia can now use the app on their SmartThings televisions. The new app integration and subscription options are available immediately, and users just need to download the Philips Hue Sync TV app on a qualified Samsung TV to activate them.