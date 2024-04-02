Philips Hue lights are some of the top smart home gadgets. They're reliable, easy to use, and work with other smart home ecosystems, including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Siri. The Dutch manufacturer recently expanded its lineup with new intelligent devices, such as cameras and a smart plug. The smart plug works seamlessly with the Hue Bridge and can be operated over Bluetooth, but it has limited functionality. Here's how to connect it, depending on whether you have a Hue hub at home.

Bluetooth or Philips Hue Bridge: What's the difference?

The plug doesn't come with built-in Wi-Fi to connect to your router. Instead, it uses Zigbee radio to communicate with the Philips Hue Bridge. This allows you to control your smart plug remotely using your phone and voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also create smart home automation with IFTTT.

If you don't have a Philips Hue Bridge at home, you can still pair your Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Plug with your phone, both on iOS and Android. However, doing so means you can only control your plug locally, with your phone nearby. This makes little sense, except to adjust the brightness if you don't have a dimmer switch or to change the color.

However, look around your home. You might have a Zigbee Hub without knowing it. For instance, several Amazon Echo smart speakers have a built-in Zigbee Bridge, allowing them to replace the Philips Hue Bridge and connect directly to Hue bulbs and smart plugs.

Similarly, IKEA DIRIGERA and TRÅDFRI hubs use Zigbee radio, making them compatible with your Hue Smart Plug.

How to set up a Philips Hue Smart Plug with a Hue Bridge

If you have a Philips Hue Bridge at home, the pairing process is relatively seamless. You did most of the work when you set up your hub. Here's how the pairing process works:

Open the Philips Hue app on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Tap Settings in the lower-right corner. Select Accessories. Tap Add accessory. Select Hue Smart Plug. Tap Add light. Tap Search. Your smart plug appears in the list. If it doesn't, tap Use Serial number, and enter the serial number located on the back of your Hue product. Finish adding your new smart device to your Hue system by giving it a name and adding it to a room. This makes interacting with other Hue smart lighting products, such as light bulbs, lightstrips, and motion sensors, easier.

How to set up a Bluetooth Philips Hue Smart Plug

Although most recent Philips Hue smart devices come with Bluetooth, the pairing process is different if you don't have a Zigbee Hub at home. Follow the below steps to pair your smart plug without a hub, as it requires a different process and application.

Download the Philips Hue Bluetooth app on your iOS or Android smartphone. Open the Bluetooth app. Tap Settings. Select Lights. Tap the + icon. Wait a few seconds for the app to find your smart plug. When it's found, it is available on the Bluetooth app's home screen.

Integrate with smart home ecosystems

Now that you've set up and connected your Hue Smart Plug to your app, consider integrating it with the rest of your smart home ecosystem. A good way to create smart home automation is to use Alexa Routines or IFTTT. These are also a great way to make Hue products work seamlessly with other brands, such as TP-Link Kasa or Govee.

If you've used the Bluetooth app, you can set timers, dim the lights, and change their colors using your phone. However, it doesn't provide the same level of automation or convenience as the hub. You can purchase a Philips Hue Bridge to benefit from smart home automation.

