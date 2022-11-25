It's easy to see why smart light bulbs are so popular. Dynamic, color-changing lighting with remote access and programmable scenes is one of the most visible ways smart home technology can change your everyday life. One of the best smart lighting brands, Philips Hue, normally costs a pretty penny. For Black Friday, though, there are discounts on several Hue bulbs that make them far easier to invest in.

Philips Hue A19 color bulb 3-pack

Philips Hue smart lighting takes the crown, according to basically every expert. For starters, the quality of the actual light its bulbs produce is second to none. There's also a bigger feature set, with programmable scenes, timers, and other in-depth control, than any competitors offer. The impressive ease of installing, setting up, and managing Philips Hue lighting is possibly most enticing, though. Since smart home tech is all about convenience, this user-friendly operation really puts it over the top.

Hue bulbs aren't the cheapest, but the more you buy at once, the more you save. This 3-pack of 800-lumen color-changing bulbs is a great entry point. Remember that you will need a Hue Hub to access all the bulbs' advanced features. But you can rest assured that once you're bought in at this relatively low Black Friday sale price, you'll have smart bulbs that should work for a couple of decades of regular use.

Source: Best Buy Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Light Bulb (3-pack) $90 $135 Save $45 Philips Hue smart lighting is universally beloved by beginner and advanced smart home enthusiasts alike. It offers the widest variety of scheduling and programming options in addition to bold colors and a user-friendly app experience. It works swimmingly with the voice assistant of your choice and is as reliable as any of the competition, if not more. $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

Philips Hue 75W-equivalent smart bulb 2-pack

If you're willing to invest more and want something just a little bit nicer, consider this 2-pack containing an updated version of the classic A19 Hue smart bulb. It's the equivalent of a 75-watt bulb, whereas the more common and less costly older model is only as bright as a 60-watt bulb. The new version shares all the same features and positives of the old one, but it gets noticeably brighter at its peak. Granted, it's also a little more costly, but that's why we recommend you take advantage of this holiday sale.

Source: Philips Philips Hue Premium Bulbs $75 $100 Save $25 This 2-pack consists of a pair of the latest version of the standard Hue smart bulb. Each premium Hue A19 bulb can put out 1100 lumens of customizable-temperature white light on command. Regarding scheduling and programming, it's every bit as effective and user-friendly as the rest of the Hue lineup. $75 at Best Buy

At the end of the day, you can be certain that you're getting high-quality lighting if you go with Philips Hue. The only differences between these deals are how bright you want the lights to be and how willing you are to make an investment. And don't forget, you'll need a Hue Hub to fully integrate the lights with your smart home and get the most out of their features.