Summary Philips Hue's new Valentine's Day update adds a "Romantic" category of scenes with golden, rosy, and ruby-red tones to set the perfect mood.

The update also allows users of the Philips Hue Secure home security system to turn off notifications while the system is armed.

Philips Hue lights integrate seamlessly with Alexa devices and can sync with TV colors, making them excellent smart home additions.

Candles? Check. Rose petals? Check. Dinner for two? Check. There's one final, critical ingredient to a perfect Valentine's Day evening — and no, it's not a strong ABV. It's ambiance, achieved with the help of Marvin Gaye and your Philips Hue smart lights.

Philips Hue is a robust smart light ecosystem that offers everything from smart bulbs to track lighting to, recently, security lights. The devices sync to and are controlled by the Hue app, where you can select preloaded scenes or create your own. The app offers themes that embody different locations, moods, holidays, and more. It appears a new Hue-Cupid collab just dropped, according to the most recent app update's changelog from Philips.

Hue's "Romantic" category will now be featured on the app. It's chock-full of golden, rosy, and ruby-red tones, the perfect palette for V-Day. There are seven different schemes to choose from: ruby romance, city of love, sunset allure, lovebirds, smitten, glitz and glam, and promise.

Close

These scenes are available in version 5.10.0 of the Android app, and you just have to open any room's lighting controls and select Hue scene gallery to find them ahead of Valentine's Day. Don't want to lose the mood? The Romantic category scenes will still be available after February 14 — just search for them in the scene gallery.

The Valentine's Day update also brings a small change to Philips Hue Secure. Users of the home security system are now able to turn off notifications from the system while it's armed. The system will still log motion detection and other important events on its timeline, but won't ping your phone with notifications.

Philips Hue lights are excellent smart home additions. They integrate seamlessly with Alexa devices, and can even sync up with the color schemes of your TV while you're watching a movie. Last August, the brand announced its foray into home security with the release of its Secure line. It features a wired or wireless camera, and entry sensors for doors and windows. Philips Hue has big ideas in store for its ecosystems; for example, its smart lights might automatically come on when the entry sensor detects that the front door is opened. However, Philips Hue's manufacturer, Signify, slashed its 2024 budget by a couple hundred million dollars, so we are anxious to see which of these ambitions comes to fruition.