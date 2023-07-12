We've now entered the back half of Amazon's Prime Day event, and we're still seeing many of the same great deals, along with some new highlights. If you've been shopping around for the best Prime Day smart home deals, you've probably come across a bunch of smart lighting options.

Philips and its Hue brand are at the forefront today, with fresh sales on a bunch of products to add to or get you started on a smart lighting setup. You can buy some bulbs separately for use with the Hue app or Alexa and Google Assistant, but the best setup comes when you add a Hue Bridge hub that can control all of your home's lighting at once. Having a Bridge hub present can also unlock scheduling, music and movie sync, and the ability to control your lights even when you aren't at home.

Here are the best Philips Hue deals for day two of Amazon's Prime Day.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulb

The Philips Hue A19 white and color smart bulbs can fit into pretty much any conventional socket, giving you millions of colors (as well as many shades of white) to play around with. You can control them alone through the Philips Hue app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, but the real usefulness comes when you add a Hue Bridge. If you don't already have one, be sure to check out the next entry in this list.

The previous best price we monitored was $80 way back in 2021, but that's been bested by this 44% discount that brings the total down to $76.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Light Bulb (3-pack) $76 $135 Save $59 This three-pack of Philips Hue A19 smart bulbs can handle color and white lighting, with millions of configurable color combinations to choose from. They can go for up to 25,000 hours of runtime, and they put out the equivalent of 60W of brightness that you'd find in a regular bulb while running at just 9.5W. The three-pack is 44% off right now, bringing the total down to $76. $76 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit

Those who don't already have a Philips Hue Bridge hub should check out this starter kit. It has two A19 bulbs and the Hue Bridge, giving you full control over your home's lighting from the start. You don't even need to be at home to make changes. This is the first kit I purchased a couple of years ago, and I've since been adding bulbs and light strips to the same central Hue Bridge.

The second day of Amazon's Prime Day event has knocked 31% off this starter pack, bringing the total down to $90. Picking up the starter pack and the three-pack of A19 bulbs listed above is only about $30 more than buying one separately when not on sale.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit $90 $130 Save $40 This starter pack includes two A19 Hue bulbs and a Hue Bridge, which is all you need to have full control over your home's lighting. These bulbs can handle brightness up to the equivalent of a 60W regular bulb, and they offer millions of color combinations on top of natural white lighting. The kit is 31% off, bringing the total down to $90. $90 at Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Recessed Downlight Bundle

Philips has mostly discounted smart lighting bundles; they aren't just bulbs for conventional sockets. This four-pack of smart recessed downlights is designed to replace your traditional five- or six-inch ceiling pot lights. They stick strictly to shades of white, and you can save money compared to the colored options. They require a Hue Bridge, and they can be controlled by Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

The bundle includes a tap dial for the wall, giving you easy local control when your phone or smart assistant is busy. The 30% savings equates to $72 off, bringing the price down to $168.

Source: Philips Philips Hue Smart Recessed Downlight $168 $240 Save $72 This four-pack of six-inch Hue recessed downlights is perfect for rooms with pot lights that you'd like to make smart. The pack comes with a wall tap dial for easy local control, but their Hue Bridge requirement lets you take over from anywhere. Regularly priced at $240, the kit is down to $168 for the second day of Prime Day. $168 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Bundle

Already have potlights installed but want to make the bulbs smart? This bundle of two white and color BR30 bulbs and tap dial switch for the wall is the perfect option. You'll need a Hue Bridge, but from there the lights can be controlled with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

The lamps offer millions of colors, but they also handle many shades of white for more natural lighting. The 30% discount means you'll save about $45. That brings this bundle down to $105 for the second day of Prime Day.

Source: Philips Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Bundle $105 $150 Save $45 If you already have existing potlights, adding some BR30 Hue bulbs can make a huge difference. This bundle has two lamps with color and white lighting, as well as a wall tap dial for local control. You'll save 30% right now, bringing the price down to $105. $105 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Smart Recessed Downlight Bundle

Those who want to set up some four-inch potlights with color will love this bundle. It comes with one installation and lamp with millions of color combinations as well as many white shades. You'll need a Hue Bridge for it to work properly, and from there you can control the lights with any major smart home environment.

The bundle adds a smart dimmer switch for the wall, giving you local control while walking around the house. With a 30% discount, you're looking at a final price of about $62 for the bundle.

Source: Philips Philips Hue White and Color Smart Recessed Downlight $62 $88 Save $26 This bundle from Philips includes a four-inch recessed downlight with color and white capabilities, as well as a smart dimmer switch for the wall. This starter pack normally costs $88 but is down to $62 for the second day of Prime Day. $62 at Amazon

Philips isn't the only company offering huge discounts on smart lighting. Due to the sheer amount of Govee deals still going on for day two of Prime Day, I put together a separate collection of the best Govee Prime Day deals. There you'll find many more smart bulbs, lamps, light strips, and even appliances.

Furthermore, our guide with a bunch of great Amazon shopping tips can help you navigate the chaos of Prime Day.