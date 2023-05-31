Source: Philips Philips Hue Play Bar $98 $160 Save $62 The Philips Hue Play Bars offer smart, mood lighting for all of your entertainment needs. They're great for watching TV and movies, gaming, or listening to music, and today's deal scores you two of them for less than $100. $98 at Amazon

Have you ever wondered how gamers create those eye-catching colorful ambient lighting effects behind their monitors or TV screens? While there are plenty of ways to achieve this look, one of the easiest ways is with the help of the Philips Hue Play Bar. While other options involve a lot unraveling and installing several feet of wired LEDs, the Play Bar is an all-in-one unit that you just place wherever you need it. They're easy to set up, highly customizable, and today's deal lets you snag two of them for just $99.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue Play Bar

Outside of buying a whole new TV or surround sound system, your options for taking your TV-watching (or gaming) to the next level are pretty limited — but the Play Bar happens to be one of the few, easy ways to give your setup an instant upgrade. The smart light bar can mimic the colors on your display in real-time, essentially extending the screen's ambient light reach, and creating a more immersive viewing experience. It's virtually the same tech Philips uses in its Ambilight television sets, but here at a fraction of the cost.

Today's deal includes two Play Bars, as well as a power supply that can support a third, so you can easily expand in the future. It doesn't, however, include a Hue Bridge hub, which you will need to take advantage of all the features.

Getting started is a breeze. Simply install the Play Bars behind your desired screen — they come with clips and double-sided tape — plug them in, and download the Hue Sync app to your TV or computer. In addition to the display-syncing features, you can also use the Play Bars as regular smart lights that can be controlled remotely, programmed via routines and timers, and synced to your music. With over 16 million colors available, and support for Alexa, Google, and HomeKit smart home platforms, the possibilities are practically endless.

Whether you want to make the big game more memorable, your movies more enjoyable, or you're just looking for a standalone smart light, the Philips Hue Play Bars are an excellent solution. They look great, are super easy to set up, and are compatible with all the major smart home platforms. Grab this two-pack while you can, at this excellent discount.