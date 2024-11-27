Key Takeaways Philips Hue now allows users to link multiple bridges in one app for easier control of lights throughout the house.

Setting up multi-bridge support is simple through the Hue app settings, allowing seamless organization of rooms and zones.

Some limitations exist with the function, such as limited integration with Amazon Alexa and inability to control lights across different bridges using switches.

Philips Hue just dropped a major quality of life update for homes across the nation. Now, users can link multiple bridges together in the Philips Hue app. This means lights throughout the house can be controlled by one app, even if they are connected to a different bridge.

The new function is part of the Philips Hue app update version 5.31. There is no mention of multi-bridge support in the App Store notes for this version, which only mentions new iOS widgets, but Philips provides more details in a company blog post. Regardless, it is a much-needed improvement for those with a lot of Philips Hue smart devices.

How to set up multi-bridge support

Setting up multi-bridge support is straightforward. For starters, you'll need more than one Hue bridge. If you check that box then you're ready for the next few steps.

Open the Hue app and go to Settings .

. Find the Living areas section.

section. Tap on the note that reads 'Do several homes actually form a single home?'

The setup wizard will guide you through the rest of the process. You will need to select the bridge you want to move, so make sure it is not currently connected to a security system. Also, you may need to remove any cameras you have linked to that bridge, and re-add them later.

Once you have migrated all your bridges into one app, you can organize the rooms and zones on the start page of the app. It's all fairly easy.

There are some limitations

This multi-bridge function comes with some limitations. For starters, there is no full integration with Amazon Alexa, and you still cannot control lights on one bridge using the switches and sensons on another. Philips says these features are still in development. Some aspects of the new setup seem to be working, such as the ability to trigger a light alarm across multiple bridges.

It's a promising step in the right direction. Once the function is fully worked out with Alexa and cross-bridge controls, it could even become one of the best smart home systems yet.