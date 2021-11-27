The Philips Hue ecosystem cab be pricey compared to competing offerings from companies like Wyze and Govee, which means good bargains are all the more valuable. If you've been looking to get into smart lighting but the cost of Hue's put you off, we've got a great deal for you: right now, you can get an 80-inch Hue lightstrip along with a Hue hub for just $50 — $19 off what it's cost lately, and more than half off MSRP.

This isn't one of Hue's fancy new gradient lightstrips — this one's just got a bunch of discrete LEDs that can be lit up in just about any color you like. Still, that's totally fine for single-color mood lighting or Christmas-style displays. The bundle also includes a Hue hub, which will let you buy and use additional Hue bulbs a la carte.

Amazon doesn't say how long this sale is good for, but considering it started over Black Friday weekend, it'd be reasonable to assume it won't be available for too too long. Hit the link below to grab a set.

Buy at Amazon

