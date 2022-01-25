Philips Hue offers some really innovative smart lighting products, and is the first brand that many look at when starting their smart home journey. While initially focused on indoor lighting, the list of outdoor Philips Hue lighting options has continued to grow over the last several years, and it’s growing again with the introduction of some new products.

All told, we're looking at three new outdoor smart lights, and a new option for an existing offering.

The Lucca is a color-changing solution (including white) that is meant to provide plenty of light when the sun goes down. It's a wall-mounted unit with a contemporary rounded design that looks like it might be right at home illuminating your patio. List price for the Lucca will be about $100.

The Resonate is another RGB option (that still does classic white), with a simple, stylish rectangular design that's more subdued than the Lucca. It provides supplemental accent lighting that's projected up and down the wall on which it’s mounted. You can look to spend about $160 on this one.

Then we have the Inara. This wall-mounted fixture features a filament bulb inside a black lantern housing for kind of a warm, vintage feel. Unlike the others, this one does only white light, but at least with brightness control. The Inara will be priced at about $100.

If you have a Hue bridge, you can take advantage of all the cool automation features, or control them via available switches, motion sensors, or your favorite virtual assistant. Of course, the new models can also be operated using the Hue mobile app.

Speaking of the Hue app, Signify continues to make improvements, and reports that an upcoming update will allow your Hue lights to simulate candlelight and a fireplace, in case you don’t have an actual fireplace, or just want to avoid setting off your smoke detectors. While such functionality often shows up in the labs section of the Hue app, these features are being incorporated into the main app itself.

Expect the new outdoor lights to be available starting March 1. In addition to the new models, the classic Calla bollard is also picking up a new stainless steel option. The Hue app changes are set to arrive sometime during the first quarter of this year.

