Philips Hue has made a name for itself in the lighting industry by developing products that help people customize their personal spaces through illumination. However, the company does more than just manufacture light bulbs – Philips Hue provides its customers with options to alter how their products light up living areas, whether it’s via color, brightness, or temperature. Rather than just switching on a lamp, the mood can be set through these devices. Now, Philips Hue appears to be bringing some of its most popular lighting options to more of its items.

Over the past few days, Hueblog noted that some Philips Hue lamps have received a firmware update that have brought Festavia effects to color-capable products. This means that the Hue White Ambiance and Hue White products will not benefit, but the Hue Color Ambiance bulb is compatible, for instance. Glisten, Opal, and Prism were not originally available to all Philips Hue products.

The expansion of Festavia lighting effects

To start, Glisten and Opal were light options exclusive to Festavia string lights, which originally made a splash with customers looking to illuminate outdoor spaces. Prism was more widely available, showing up as an option to color-based Hue lamps as well. With the release of firmware version 1.116.3, it seems that Opal and Glisten are more accessible. However, these changes are only reflected in those with the iOS app, and not everyone has seen the options yet. Android users are not seeing any new features, meaning it could still be on the way.

Philips Hue is continuing t evolve through the development of customization features, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. At the beginning of 2024, the company debuted its Dymera wall light, consisting of two beams of illumination. Not only could the brightness of each beam be customized, but the colors were customizable as well. Dymera was also created to be safely used both indoors and outdoors. With innovative lighting products on the rise, it may only be a matter of time before every room in your house has a set mood according to your preferred hue.