Summary The Philips Hue Android app has revamped power-on settings.

You can now adjust multiple lights' power-on settings at once.

The update also makes improvements to security camera management.

Philips Hue has made it significantly easier to change what happens with your smart lights after they lose and regain power. Starting with the most recent update to the Hue app for Android, you can now change power-on behavior for multiple lights at a time, saving a considerable amount of taps.

Using smart lights connected to regular light switches has always been finicky. With multiple inputs controlling each light, the interaction of software-based on-off settings and hardware-based power control can lead to unwanted behavior, like all your lights turning on at full brightness after a power outage is resolved. To mitigate this, Hue introduced power-on settings for its lights back in 2018, allowing users to dictate what they want their lights to do when power cycles: revert to the same setting as before power was cut; turn on at chosen brightness; or stay off.

Originally, to adjust power-on behavior, you had to go to Settings → Lights → [Select Light] → Power On for each light individually. Now, you're able to change multiple lights at once when you're editing either a Room or a Zone inside the Hue app. Once you've selected lights, tap Edit at the bottom of the screen and you can select Power On to change the power-on behavior.

The change can save a pretty significant amount of time if you need to change settings on more than one light. Given newly purchased Hue lights default to turning on at 100 percent brightness after regaining power (a behavior I have to assume most people won't want), the new setup could save some serious time if you're installing multiple lights at once. Note that newly purchased lights will probably need a firmware update before you can change their power-on settings.

The new, easier to use settings for power-on behavior are available in version 5.16 of Hue's Android app, which is available now on the Play Store. The update also allows users of Hue's connected cameras to drag and drop cameras to rearrange their order.

April 30, 2024 Hue app 5.16 Rearrange your cameras in the Security Center! Just drag and drop them into the order you want.

When editing a Room or Zone, you can now select multiple lights at once to change their Power on behavior.