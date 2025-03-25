Summary A "Philips Hue Secure Doorbell" showed up in the Hue app, complete with setup graphics.

The doorbell likely has sleek design, requires hardwiring, and will connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The doorbell might drop this fall, and the leak suggests development is further along than expected.

The Philips Hue brand has built a solid lineup of smart home devices, mostly focused on lights and security cameras. But there’s been one big gap: no video doorbell. Well, that might be about to change. Some unexpected clues in the Hue app hint at an unannounced smart doorbell.

According to Hue Blog’s findings, Signify’s work on a video doorbell just got some solid proof. The latest Philips Hue app update includes visual assets for a “Philips Hue Secure Doorbell,” spotted in the setup process for devices without QR codes. This marks the first official appearance of the doorbell, complete with a graphic rendering.

Hue Blog shared images of the once-rumored device, along with its connectivity details. The supposed Philips Hue doorbell sticks to a classic design, with a camera on top and a button on the bottom. It’s a sleek, rectangular video doorbell with a tall, slim build.

While the leaked images give us a good look at the doorbell's design, they're keeping the nitty-gritty specs under wraps. We're especially in the dark about the camera sensor size. Most video doorbells these days shoot in 1080p, capturing full-length views of your doorstep, and it's safe to assume that this Hue model will too. And you can pretty much bank on motion detection—after all, Hue has already nailed that feature with its security cameras and outdoor lights.