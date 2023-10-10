Getting started with smart home lighting can be a daunting task with so many excellent smart light brands on the market these days. But I have two deals on some of the best Philips Hue lights that will take the guesswork out of the process. What makes these Prime Big Deal Days discounts so good is that these work for those expanding their smart home lighting or just getting started. Now, onto the deals so that you can make your purchase, then move on to finding more great sales — which we've got collected for you here.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit - two lights and a bridge

Philips Hue has been a leader in smart home lighting for years now, and for good reason. Oh, all the smart lighting brands I've tested through the years, Philips Hue has always been consistent and rock solid in connectivity. A drawback to getting started with these lights is pricing, as they tend to be a bit pricey. Thanks to this Fall Prime Day deal, you can get the uber-helpful Hue bridge to link all of your Philips Hue lights. The bridge isn't totally necessary, as you can use the lights via Bluetooth, but you'll miss out on many of the smart features, including a remote control for when you aren't home.

Along with the bridge, this kit also gets you two bulbs to get started with. These lights are equivalent to a 60W incandescent bulb, so you can have all the brightness you want but without the heat and electrical draw of the old-style bulbs. You can choose from over 16 million colors or any shade of white by customizing the lights to the exact hue you want or using any of the presets in the easy-to-use app. You can add up to 50 lights to a single bridge so that your home can be fully outfitted to offer perfect illumination.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit $86 $130 Save $44 If you're ready to begin your smart lighting journey, this starter pack from Philips Hue is a great way to do just that. With two LED bulbs and a bridge, you'll be on your way to getting the perfect lighting in your home no matter the moment. $86 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED smart bulbs - 3-pack

So, you already have a bridge, and you are trying to expand your lighting setup — picking up this three-pack of Philips Hue lights is a great way to do that. But as I mentioned in the section above, you don't have to have a Hue bridge in order to use these bulbs, but if you want to take advantage of all the lights can offer — then you'll want to bridge. Aside from setting schedules for when lights turn off or on and linking with Google Assistant, the bridge allows you to manage the lights when you're away from home. But if you already have the bridge or don't need any of the additional features, this deal is for you.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Light Bulb (3-pack) $80 $135 Save $55 This awesome Prime Big Deal Days discount is a fantastic way to expand your Philips Hue smart lighting setup and save over 40% on three White and Color Ambiance lights. $80 at Amazon

Along with having years of experience in smart home lighting, Philips Hue is also part of the Matter group, helping to make smart home devices work better together. This means that if you have some of the top devices already supporting Matter, these light bulbs will be right at home. Being able to keep some cash in your pocket while outfitting your home with smart devices is a great feeling. So, after you've gotten all the Philips Hue lights you need, be sure to check out the rest of the excellent smart home deals going on during Prime Big Deal Days to finish outfitting your home.