Philips Hue has been around for some time now, and has been pretty dominant until recently, when new competitors joined the market. Despite this, it's still a great choice if you're looking for smart lights, with the brand offering excellent hardware that's extremely reliable. In addition to the phyiscal products, Philips has done an excellent job with its app, offering an easy-to-use interface that's also quite complex when you need it to be.

The brand has always introduced thoughtful updates to improve the experience as well, bringing meaningful changes that can really keep things fresh. With that said, it appears that with the latest update, a newly redesigned interface can now be accessed, giving users a new look to the app that they love.

A fresh redesign that's not easily accessible

The news comes from Hueblog, sharing details about a major redesign of the Hue app. While it was delivered in the version 5.17 update, it wasn't initially available. But now, thanks to it going live on the server side, it is readily available for all Hue users to give it a shot, but it does still take some effort to get it working.

Those curious can head into the app after updating, and head into the upper right-hand corner and tap the meatballs menu, the one with the three dots, and head into Edit home tab, then jump into the Cards section, then hit Done in the upper right-hand corner. Once this is complete, you should get the new redesigned look, which brings smaller tiles, making it much easier to access all your rooms and settings.

If you're a little confused, that's okay, just check out the images above for a visual walkthrough on how to get to the settings. Of course, this look may not be for everyone, so if you want to retain the old look and feel, just follow the previous steps and change the settings back to normal. While Philips Hue bulbs aren't the cheapest, they are considered to be some of the best smart lights that you can buy.

So if you've been thinking about giving your place a lighting revamp, Hue is a pretty good brand to go with. And if you're a current user, give this latest redesign a try, it might be just what you're looking for.