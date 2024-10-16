Key Takeaways Philips Hue's latest app update offers four new effects & a custom effect editor for extensive customization.

The app now offers a total of 10 fun presets for colorful light shows, along with easily defined groups and scenes.

Parent company Signify continues to provide the Hue lineup with consistent app and firmware updates.

Consistent connectivity, premium build quality, and a vast selection of bulb and lamp varieties are just some of the reasons the Philips Hue lineup is universally praised as the best smart lighting ecosystem. The Hue family's bright, bold colors, smooth transitions, and versatile feature set combine to really push it over the top. The app's latest update has effectively more than doubled the available settings, enabling extensive custom effect creation and adding four fun presets to every color-capable light (via hueblog.com).

Philips Hue's eye-catching new features

Pro-level in-home light shows, in time for the holidays

The one-of-a-kind Philips Hue Lightguide Ellipse bulb

Parent company Signify regularly maintains Philips Hue lights, hubs, and software, but the latest update packs a particularly powerful punch. For a quick look at some of the new functionality, you can easily activate the four new effects announced at the end of August, named Cosmos, Enchant, Sunbeam and Underwater. That brings the preset total to 10, which is a great selection in itself, considering how visually interesting they are.

Possibly more notable, the refreshed app adds a custom effect editor that offers extensive, granular customization. At the end of the preset selections, there's a new "Create" button that lets you assign your preferred brightness, speed, and either warmth or color to each light. This versatile addition comes on the heels of the popular Halloween scenes' return just weeks ago.

That's all in addition to May's compact tile view rollout, June's new support for designating mood vs. standard lighting, August's search function introduction. Those made it easier to manage your smart lighting, while enhancements like this recent one and the earlier Festavia effect expansion push their appearance and active scenes to the next level.

As if that weren't enough, you can now apply to any the Scattered style (originally limited to the Festavia string lights) to all Hue Gradient products, like the highly-rated light strip. When it comes to long-term software and feature support, it's hard to argue against this smart lighting ecosystem.