Replacing your regular light bulbs with smarter ones is a fun upgrade for any house. You've got tons of options for the best smart lights, and while it may be a little costlier than most, the Philips Hue range is one of the most extensive on the market right now, capable of overhauling your entire lighting system. Most of this is managed through the Philips Hue app, which of late, has been going through plenty of changes. An update last month added a trio of new scenes to the mood options, and as if those weren't enough, there's more joining the party this week.

The Philips Hue app's freshly rolled out v4.17 update adds four new scenes — Blossom, Crocus, Precious, and Narcissa — as spotted by the folks at Hue Blog. Formally, Philips tells us it's adding seven scenes, but three of these were actually introduced with the previous build. A new demo mode is also included, and it basically lets you try out certain Hue functionality virtually, so you can get a preview of what things might look like in the real world. While this was first started showing up for some users with the last update, the newer version appears to be launching it for all.

Added 7 colorful scenes to the Party Vibes and Refreshing categories in the Hue scene gallery.

Added demo mode in the Explore tab to let you virtually experience (and play with!) the full suite of smart lighting features

All in all, the update isn't groundbreaking by any means, but it's great to see Philips add new experiences to its lights — even though there are many third-party apps now that do the same.

