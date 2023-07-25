Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit $90 $130 Save $40 This Philips Hue Smart LED Starter Kit has everything you need to get started building your smart home, including two smart LEDs and a Hue Bridge. Hue products are typically on the more expensive side, but today's discount brings the Kit to a more reasonable price. $90 at Best Buy

Philips Hue makes what are easily some of the best smart lighting products around. They are easy to set up and use, they're packed full of features, and they support most major smart home platforms. They tend to be on the more expensive side, though, so anytime one of them receives a notable discount, we jump on it. Such is the case with today's deal on the Philips Hue Smart LED Starter Kit. It includes everything you need to kickstart a smart home lighting system, and for a limited time, it's on sale for just $90.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue 60W Smart LED Starter Kit

If you aren't familiar with the Philips Hue smart bulbs, you might not be fully aware of their capabilities. These aren't just lights that you can turn on and off remotely, or change their colors for a cheap party trick. They can dim, brighten, and help set the mood for any moment — from birthday celebrations to a romantic dinner — and they can even be programmed to help you wake up in the morning and relax at night. All of this can be done through the Hue mobile app, and Hue is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.

The Smart LED Kit includes two A19 Bluetooth smart LED bulbs, and a Hue Bridge. The bulbs are 60W, and feature both white and color ambiance. This means you can choose from settings like dim or bright, cool or warm, and of course cycle through millions of different colors. The bulbs are extremely energy efficient and work in any standard A19 (60W) light socket. The Hue Bridge is what connects the Hue bulbs to your Wi-Fi network, unlocking their potential. With it, you can control up to 50 lights and accessories, set up multiple rooms and zones, program custom automations, and remotely operate your lights from anywhere in the world.

Given that the retail price for the Hue Bridge alone is $60, the discount on this Starter Kit really makes for a solid deal. It essentially knocks the price of each of the Hue bulbs down to $15 each, which is even cheaper than some of the private label smart bulbs you run into on Amazon. So if you're in the market for smart lights, or are at all interested in dipping your toes in the smart home waters, you should take advantage of this deal before it's too late. And hey, once you're hooked, be sure to come back and check out our roundup of the best Philips Hue smart lights and bulbs that you can add to your new system.