Key Takeaways Philips Hue is working on two new lighting scenes, Golden Hours and Nature's Colors, that will change throughout the day.

Golden Hours shifts from cool tones in the morning to warmer ones in the evening, mimicking natural light.

The scenes have appeared for some users in beta, but a wider rollout should be on the horizon.

Smart lighting is one of the easiest (and most fun) ways to get a start on your smart home. Seriously, the ability to ask an assistant to turn the lights off when you're comfy in bed cannot be overstated. Philips Hue has long been one of the forerunners in the smart lighting industry, and now the company is releasing two new 24-hour scenes that will slowly shift and change throughout the day.

Related How to connect a Philips Hue light to Alexa With a little help, Alexa and Hue make an incredible pair

As reported by Hueblog, two new scenes called Golden Hours and Nature's Colors are coming to the Philips Hue app. The Golden Hours scene starts off the day with softer, cooler tones that will help you wake up and provide energy, but will then transition to a more relaxed ambiance akin to golden hour. While the scene comes pre-programmed to operate like this, you can tweak it so that the colors change according to a set time period. No point in the lights reflecting the warm glow of sunset when it's dark at 5 p.m., is there? The next scene is called Nature's Colors, but there are fewer details on this one currently. These lights draw from the colors of nature, but the specific color gradient is unknown.

The new scenes are showing up for some in beta, but a wider release is expected soon

Source: Signify

These two features have currently only been reported by a handful of users on the beta channel, but we anticipate a release pretty soon. When they're available, the scenes should appear automatically within your Hue app when selecting a light, room, or zone. Just make sure you've updated to the latest version. If you've never taken the time to explore the app, you should do so — it's loaded with scenes like Glowing grins, Spellbound, Trick or treat, and more seasonal options. There are also loads of color schemes based around events and moods (I suggest Emerald flutter for relaxation).

There's no official timeline for release, but it's a safe bet they'll come out soon. Hue Secure already has an update scheduled for the ending of this month, and there's another Hue update that's said to be coming before the end of 2024. The new scenes could arrive with either one of those updates, or they could simply be added to the app quietly, without a lot of fanfare.