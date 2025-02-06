Philips H5209 $20 $50 Save $30 These headphones don't cost much, but they certainly deliver. For a limited time, or while supplies last, you can score a 60% discount that drops them down to just $20. $20 at Woot

If you're looking for a pair of headphones that doesn't cost a lot but gets the job done, then these ones from Philips are going to be just the thing. The Philips H5209 headphones offer a simple design that can fold to become quite compact, along with good sound, and great comfort.

You also get some excellent perks, like fantastic battery life, multipoint connectivity, and others. Perhaps the best thing about them right now though, is that they are priced well below retail. For a limited time, you can score 60% off, which brings them down to just $20.

What's great about the Philips H5209 headphones?

So these headphones come with an over-ear design and feature 40mm drivers that provide clear and robust audio. Those that like to really feel their music can activate the Dynamic Bass mode to really enhance the bass in music, TV shows, and movies.

You also can expect up to 65 hours of use, which means you don't need to charge them every single day, even if you manage to keep them on 24 hours at a time. However, if you do manage to drain them completely, the quick charge feature can get you up and running in just five minutes, providing three hours of use.

Thankfully, these headphones come with a USB-C charging port, making it easy and convenient when you need to charge. As stated before, you also get multipoint connectivity, which allows you to stay connected to two devices at once, making it seamless to transition from one device to another.

You also get the ability to make and take voice calls with these headphones, and it'll even do its best to suppress background noises for a better calling experience if you're on the go. You can also tweak the experience if needed using the accompanying Philips app on your phone.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here at this price. Just be sure to get them fast, because they aren't going to be around for long. If you're still on the fence and want to see some more options, we recommend checking out some of our favorite headphones that are out right now.