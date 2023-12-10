With a ton of great NFL Week 14 action happening this weekend, there's no greater match to watch than the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys as they fight for the top spot in their division.

The Cowboys (9-3) have been on a tear recently and currently are on a 4-game winning streak, which has put them in a position to be neck-and-neck with their division rivals. The Eagles (10-2) lost last week and don't have the best track record against the Cowboys going back through history, but they will need this win to increase their chances of standing in the lead.

When and where?

Kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys is at 8:20 PM ET — 5:20 PM PT and 1:20 AM UK (December 11) — on December 10. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

How to watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys from anywhere

Are you traveling for business or pleasure and having trouble accessing your favorite shows or programs? No need to worry, with a VPN, you can quickly get back to streaming in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs will not only allow you to virtually change your location, but it will also add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is particularly important when traveling.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Cowboys in the US

If you're in the United States and looking to watch the game, you have two excellent options available - Peacock and Sling TV. These streaming services offer NBC, which will be broadcasting the game. However, there are also other streaming options available, and I've listed them below for your convenience.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys in the UK

Catching all NFL games in the UK can be challenging, especially when they are super early in the morning like this one; however, there are options to catch the game early Monday morning if you are a night owl.