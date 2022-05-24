Messaging apps are a core part of how we communicate in 2022, and who hasn't received assignments from a boss or been asked for random favors from a colleague over DM? Maybe you're organized enough to remember that job until the time arrives to get it done, but that may not be the best course of action when you've got your hands full with a ton of other stuff. Clearly, making a formal note of this to-do is in everyone's best interest here so that it doesn't slip your mind, and now Google Chat is helping out with just that through native support for creating tasks.

Google Chat is starting to let you create personal tasks from individual or group messages, so that you can stay on top of to-dos that arrive through conversations and set reminders for them without ever leaving the app. This can be done by simply selecting the message containing the task, tapping the overflow icon that pops up, and hitting "Add to Tasks." You can then view these from the handy quick-access side panel on the web service or the Google Tasks app on mobile. Alternatively, if the task has a set date, then it can also be viewed on Google Calendar.

Availability is already getting underway for the Chat Android and web app, but since it's being done gradually, it may take up to 15 days to show up for you. Meanwhile, iOS users will have to hold their horses for a while as it looks like the feature is yet to even make it out of the development stage, with Google saying that it anticipates availability "in the coming months."

