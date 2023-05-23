Google's cloud storage provides enough room for keeping those large files your device can't contain. With 15GB of free space, you can easily upload videos, pictures, documents, audio, and other content from your favorite Android phone, tablet, or PC. But once storage runs out, you can look into a Google One membership for more. But you can also maximize the benefits of the free space provided to you without needing to subscribe yet, with a few simple tricks.

Deleting irrelevant files is one way to start. Like your device's file manager, Drive lets you delete data permanently. Google doesn't keep a copy, and you can't retrieve the erased data. You may find this procedure reassuring if you have privacy concerns. If you want to use it to unclutter your Google Drive account, here's how.

What happens when you delete files from Google Drive?

When you delete a Google Drive file, it goes straight to the trash. The file remains there for 30 days to allow you to restore it if you change your mind. Once that time elapses, Google automatically deletes it for you. If you delete a file from the trash, you will lose it forever. The only way to retrieve it is if you share and collaborate on them with third parties who've made copies. Deleting the original file means everyone loses access to it, but it doesn't affect any copies made.

This procedure works the same way whether you own a personal or Google Workspace account with multiple users. The difference is that Workspace Administrators can recover deleted files within 25 days after a user empties their trash.

You can delete files from within any Google Workspace app since they're synchronized, and the files appear in the trash. Files that appear in the Shared With Me menu do not go in the trash when you remove them because you're not the owner. Instead, Google hides them from your view, and you won't see them in Drive anymore. For the same reason, shared files don't take up space in your Drive storage. Hence, you can leave them alone.

Also, if you have old Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Drawings, and certain Google Photos files you created or backed up before June 1, 2021, they don't count in the storage as long as you don't open or edit them again. On the other hand, Google adds deleted files in the trash to your storage count. If you need more space, either wipe them permanently or move them somewhere else.

How to permanently delete Google Drive files

Deleting Google Drive files works similarly on any device you access it on. Doing it on a browser works best for PCs as you have an expanded view of the features. The mobile app is ideal for quick actions when you don't want to turn on your computer. Use the following steps to get started:

Delete Google Drive files permanently on computers

Go to drive.google.com. Locate the file you want to delete. Click the file to select it. To select multiple files, hover your mouse icon over them and click the checkbox that appears. Click the trash icon. Alternatively, click the three-dot icon beside the file. Then click Remove. Once you've deleted files, click Trash in the left sidebar. Click a deleted file to select it. Then click the trash icon. Google warns you that this action is permanent. Click Delete forever to confirm it. To permanently erase every file in the bin, click Empty trash. Then click Delete forever to confirm it.

Delete Google Drive files permanently on the mobile app

Open Google Drive. Locate the file you want to delete. Tap the three-dot icon beside it, then select Remove. 2 Images Close Google prompts you to confirm your decision. Tap Move to trash. Close To delete multiple files, long-press a file to select it. Then tap others. Tap the trash icon. Then select Move to trash to confirm the action. Next, tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner beside the search bar. Select Trash. 2 Images Close Long-press a file, then tap the trash icon. Google warns you that the deletion cannot be undone. Tap Delete forever. 2 Images Close To permanently delete everything inside the bin, tap Empty Trash. Then tap Delete forever to confirm it.

How to restore deleted Google Drive files

If you have accidentally deleted a Google Drive file, there's hope of recovering it from the trash within 30 days. If you're the Administrator for a Google Workspace Business or Enterprise account, you can help participants recover deleted files within 25 days after they've emptied the trash. Depending on the amount of data they deleted, it may take some time for the restoration to be noticeable in their accounts. Use the following steps to restore files on any account type.

Restore deleted Drive files on Google Workspace accounts

On your computer's browser, visit admin.google.com to access your Admin Console. Beside Users, click Manage. Alternatively, go to Directory > Users. Hover the mouse icon on a user, then click More options. Select Restore data from the drop-down list. Use the calendar icons to set the date range for when the files were deleted. Under Application, select Drive. Click Restore. Google Drive restores all deleted files within the date range to their original locations.

Restore deleted Google Drive files on computers

Go to drive.google.com. Click Trash on the left menu. Click a file, then select the clock icon to restore it from the trash.

Restore deleted Google Drive files on the mobile app

Open Google Drive. Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Then select Trash. Tap the three-dot icon beside a file. Select Restore. 2 Images Close To restore multiple files, long-press a file. Then tap others to select them. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Close Select Restore.

Expand your storage without Google

Google Drive offers seamless integration with Workspace tools and file synchronization across devices, among other features for managing data easily. Upgrading your account with a Google One membership extends these benefits. However, it may cut unnecessary holes in your wallet if you hardly store media in the clouds. The more economical solution is to share your files across similar cloud storage options. The major downside is that you won't have your data under one roof.