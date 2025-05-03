When it comes to the Big Three wireless carriers in the US, competition is fierce. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile constantly battle to win over customers through pricing, coverage, and extras. However, T-Mobile might have the edge if you want a carrier with unconventional perks. It offers numerous value-added benefits besides the standard wireless fare. Whether you are a frequent flyer, a binge-watcher, or just looking to save a few dollars each month, T-Mobile’s perks go beyond the basics. Here are nine standout offers from T-Mobile that you will not find at Verizon or AT&T.