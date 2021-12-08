For pretty much as long as we've had smartphones, we've also had apps asking for some sort of payment or subscription. We may have been reluctant to spend lots of money on apps in the early days, but that has changed dramatically in recent years, especially during the pandemic. Apparently, $133 billion was spent on apps in 2021 across all smartphone users, which is a considerable increase compared to last year.

A new report from SensorTower sheds some light on how much money users are actually spending on in-app purchases, premium apps, and subscriptions. By the end of the year, users on Google Play will have forked out roughly $47.9 billion on app purchases through 2021, up from $38.8 billion in 2020. That's a year-on-year growth of 23.5%.

On the Apple side, the App Store has pulled in $85.1 billion in 2021, compared to the $72.3 billion it made in 2020. Growth is statistically lower, though, as it sits at 17.7% — still an improvement, but not as big as Google's.

The app making the most money on Google Play is Google One — it turns out 15GB of free Drive storage isn't enough for many people. And it's followed closely by Piccoma (a Japanese manga subscription service) and Disney+. On Apple's App Store, the top-grossing app is TikTok, which sits in fourth place on Android.

We haven't talked about games yet — unsurprisingly, they make up the bulk of the spending. Users splashed out $37.3 billion on games via Google Play, which is 77.87% of all app purchases. The top-grossing games on the platform include Coin Master, Garena Free Fire, and Genshin Impact.

Moral of the story? You might think those character/weapon skins look dumb, and frankly, they probably are. But whoever made them is rolling in dough as I'm writing this.

