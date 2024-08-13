Summary Google has introduced a new Peloton partnership.

The partnership will bring Peloton classes to Fitbit users around the world starting next month.

This will be available to Fitbit Premium and non-Premium members.

Google announced a lot of interesting things at its Made by Google event, showcasing new Pixel phones, along with a bunch of other hardware. In addition, the brand also announced some new software features and updates as well, along with a new partnership with Peloton that will find its way to Fitbit users.

This should come as no surprise, as Google has been making considerable efforts to bolster its Fitbit segment. The new partnership with Peloton will bring an assortment of classes to the service, giving Premium and non-Premium members a new way to exercise. As far as when these changes will come, you can expect them to kick off starting next month.

A new way to get in shape

As far as the details go, the new partnership looks to be a multi-year contract that will also span multiple countries. As far as where it will be introduced first, Google has shared that it will first be made available to those in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Fitbit Premium members are going to get the best access here, with more than 10 Peloton classes being available.

Strength training, Pilates, boxing, and cycling are just some of the options named. And there will apparently be more added as time passes to keep things fresh. And just in case you aren't a Fitbit Premium member, you won't be left out, as a "select group of Peloton classes" will be made available to standard users as well.

If you've never tried Fitbit, you're welcome to do so on any modern Android device. When it comes to requirements, the device needs to run at least Android 10 and you will need to make a Google account to access the service.