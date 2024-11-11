Android's response to the acclaimed Apple AirTag finally arrived — as 2024 had almost halfway passed — and landed with a dull, wet thud. Google's Find My Device tracking network barely worked in the beginning and isn't much better now.

But FMD's shambolic rollout and underwhelming performance haven't stopped manufacturers from making the best of a bad situation. Several companies have nobly tried, with varying degrees of success and feature completeness. The Pebblebee Universal lineup, a follow-up to the company's For Android release, is one such attempt at a capable Android Bluetooth tracker.

Unfortunately, Pebblebee can't rectify Google's inherent FMD problems. What's more, the new models are actually downgrades in a way. In failing to live up to their name, they also hint at the future of the company's proprietary tracker network.

Price, availability, and specs

The Universal versions of the Pebblebee Tag, Clip, and Card each cost $35. They're readily available through Pebblebee's website, Amazon, and Best Buy. Interestingly, the Universal trackers have been the only products available through Pebblebee's website since their launch. A curious development, indeed.

Pebblebee Tag Universal Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Rechargeable; up to 8 months per charge Range 'Up to 300ft' Water Resistance IPX6 Dimensions 26 × 40 × 4.5mm Weight 6.5g Expand

Pebblebee Clip Universal Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Rechargeable; Up to 1 year per charge Range 'Up to 500ft' Water Resistance IPX6 Dimensions 45 × 38 × 8.5mm Weight 8g Expand

Pebblebee Card Universal Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Rechargeable; Up to 18 months per charge Range 'Up to 500ft' Water Resistance IPX6 Dimensions 85 × 54 × 2.8mm Weight 15g Expand

What's good about the Pebblebee Universal Bluetooth trackers?

They certainly look and feel nice

Don't get me wrong — these are nifty gadgets. The Tag's form factor, in particular, is a testament to human ingenuity and Pebblebee's engineering. It's inspiring that people can cram wireless communication and an 8-month battery into something so tiny. No other Bluetooth tracker is so small. It's also nice that Pebblebee includes a silicone pet collar strap.

Functionally speaking, I've found the Clip the most useful. I use it as a good, old-fashioned key chain. Thanks to neurodivergence and a messy house, losing my keys under a pile of clothes, electronics, dog toys, or other detritus makes for a recurring scavenger hunt. The Clip's loud beeping regularly saves me several frustrated minutes of upending furniture and loose belongings.

The Card has its moments, too. I wish I'd had one (and had it attuned to a non-Google network) in my backpack at the park a few weeks ago. It might have alerted me to the individual walking off with my stuff while I spent three minutes extricating my dog from a pile of delicious garbage.

Close

They're all pretty loud, the controls and setup are simple, and they look nice out of the box. I'm told a non-zero number of Pebblebee users do, in fact, receive location updates at useful frequencies. If that holds true in your area, the right Pebblebee Universal form factor could help you find your lost stuff. That's especially true if you use iOS, as these work well with Apple devices.

As for Android, well... I wanted these to work, so I wish I could go on extolling their virtues. Unfortunately, I can't.

What's bad about the Pebblebee Universal trackers?

Where to start?

When testing the Pebblebee for Android lineup this summer, Android Police editor Taylor Kerns and I had similarly disappointing experiences. Mr. Kerns tested them in a small US city, and I in a European capital. Outside a US coffee shop with dozens of customers throughout the day, the Tag didn't respond at all. I walked for over an hour up and down a major city street where a hundred or more people were visibly using Android phones. I didn't see an update on the Card or Clip.