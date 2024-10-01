Key Takeaways Pebblebee now offers Bluetooth trackers compatible with both Google Find My Device and Apple Find My networks.

Users can switch between networks or use Pebblebee's own network if they decide to change ecosystems.

Pebblebee's trackers may support advanced features like precision finding via UWB in the future.

When buying a Bluetooth tracker, you typically need to make certain you're getting the model tailored to either the Google Find My Device or Apple Find My network. Pebblebee recently became the first company to release models that support either, and they come in all three form factors: card, keychain, and ultra-compact tag (via 9to5Google).

Consumer choice matters, and Pebblebee knows

Along with Google FMD's slow rollout, it took manufacturers a bit of time to get tracker design and production completely finalized. As one of the first companies to launch FMD trackers, it's not surprising that Pebblebee's also the first to improve their versatility.

The differences between Google's and Apple's Bluetooth tracker networks are significant, but probably not enough on their own to sway smartphone buyers one way or the other. But it's awfully frustrating to buy an accessory that's locked into a particular ecosystem, or that, for its entire lifetime, will only work with some of your household's phones.

Before anybody gets too excited, the Pebblebee Universal lineup can't participate in both networks at once. Allowing third-party trackers would fly in the face of Apple's privacy-forward, walled-garden ecosystem, and it wouldn't make business sense to allow Android devices to read AirTags. It also probably isn't possible to design a tracker with a dual-compatibility workaround, as that would trigger false unknown tracker warnings. Instead, you'll need to perform a full reset of the tracker to swap networks.

So, Pebblebee's done the next best thing. If you decide at any point that you're done with the Find My or Find My Device network, you can switch to the other, or to Pebblebee's own network. The Pebblebee network isn't very dense, but it offers Android users features like Left Behind notifications and reverse phone finding, which currently aren't available on Google's network.

While we don't have confirmation yet, Pebblebee's move also heavily implies that its trackers will support advanced features like precision finding via UWB, a service only offered by the Apple and Samsung networks for now. Google's rumored FMD feature expansion also gives us hope it could continue working better overall, as our previous Pebblebee for Android experiences have been hampered only by the overall network implementation.