The Pebblebee Clip Universal and the Tag Universal are the company's latest smart trackers that ditch the Pebblebee network in favor of Apple Find My and Google Find My Device . This switch gives them access to the more powerful and expansive networks, which can help when you lose your tagged belongings.

Besides the tag networks, the two smart tags share other key features, such as Bluetooth 4.0 support for short-range tracking, a rechargeable battery for a longer lifespan, and an IPX6-rated build for durability. However, not everything is the same, and there are several differences, making each more suitable for specific buyers. So, which of the two Pebblebee trackers is better for you? Let's find out.

We reviewed both smart tags on Google's Find My Device network and don't recommend either for Android users. This guide is written for everyone, and these products are better on Apple's Find My network. If you're looking for products that work well with Android products, read our best smart tag guide for more recommendations.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Pebblebee Clip and the Tag are priced the same. You can buy the one-pack for $34.99, the two-pack for $65, and the four-pack for $120. Both trackers are available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Pebblebee Online Store. However, there is only one color option.

Here's a look at their raw specifications before we delve deeper.

Pebblebee Clip Universal Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Rechargeable, up to 1 year per charge Range Up to 500ft Water Resistance IPX6 Dimensions 45 × 38 × 8.5mm Weight 8g Expand

Pebblebee Tag Universal Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Rechargeable, up to 8 months per charge Range Up to 300ft Water Resistance IPX6 Dimensions 26 × 40 × 4.5mm Weight 6.5g Expand

Design, build, and battery

Different form factors and rechargeable batteries

One notable difference between the Clip and the Tag is the design. While the Clip has a circular design with a built-in cutout for keyrings, the Tag is rectangular and has no holes for attachments. The Clip also features a USB-C port on the flat edge for charging and comes with a carabiner-like clip in the box to attach it to backpacks and more.

The Tag lacks a USB port. Instead, it relies on pogo-pin-style magnetic connectors for charging. While it may lack a cutout, the Tag is shipped with an adhesive tab and a silicone holder. You can use the tape to stick it to a remote or the silicone holder to hook it up to a pet collar or any other strap. Both have a plastic build and are IPX6 water-resistant, offering the same level of durability. However, the trackers are easily scratched. Also, the accessories supplied with the two trackers aren't the best quality.

The one thing that sets these trackers apart from other options on the market is the presence of rechargeable batteries, ensuring they don't become e-waste after a few years. The Clip offers a better battery life on a single charge between the two. It can last up to 12 months, whereas the Tag needs recharging around the eight-month mark. The Clip's USB-C charging is simpler and doesn't require a separate charger. The Tag, however, relies on a proprietary charger.

Features

Same features with minor differences

The Clip and the Tag may have different form factors, but both have essentially the same features. Both are smart trackers that rely on Bluetooth for short-range tracking and communication. When out of Bluetooth range, the trackers utilize the tag networks to locate themselves. However, the Clip has a claimed Bluetooth range of 500 feet and the Tag has a 300-foot range. This is a light-of-sight range, and you are unlikely to see it in the real world because of obstructions. Still, the Clip's comparatively longer range is an advantage.

Both trackers support the Apple Find My and Google Find My Device tag networks. Which tag network you use depends on your paired smartphone. iPhone owners get the Find My, whereas Android users get the Find My Device network. Apple Find My is arguably better than the Google Find My Device, at least right now.

We reviewed the Clip and the Tag with the Google Find My Device network and were underwhelmed with the experience. Both trackers send fewer location pings than expected, given the availability of Android devices all around us, making it challenging to locate a lost belonging. This experience can differ depending on where you use the tags. Still, even at places where the Find My Device network performs better, it falls short of what Apple Find My delivers.

While we don't actively recommend these for use on the Google network, you can consider both trackers if you have an iPhone. You may not get precision tracking like the AirTag, but otherwise, these are good smart trackers for iPhone users if the AirTag form factor is not suitable for your needs.

Besides offering an inferior network experience, the Google Find My Device lacks separation alerts, a feature available with the Apple Find My network.

Among other highlights, both trackers have a speaker and LED light to help you locate them when you misplace or lose a tagged item and tag location sharing. You can also ping the trackers with digital assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Different use cases

The different form factors of the Clip and Tag make them more suitable for different use cases. The Clip is best for attaching to keys, luggage, and bags. However, the Tag can be placed inside your luggage or clipped to a pet collar. You can also stick the Tag to your camera, drone, or remote.

Pebblebee ships the necessary accessories to prepare the trackers for all common uses. This is a good thing because there isn't a thriving accessory market for the company's trackers like there is for the Apple AirTag.

Which should you buy?

The Pebblebee Clip Universal and the Tag Universal are capable smart trackers. However, they deliver the best experience with iPhones and the Find My network. The Google Find My Device network, which you get if you pair either tracker with an Android phone, is not ready for primetime.

Your decision to pick one of the two depends on your needs, as most of the notable features are the same for both. The Pebblebee Clip Universal is an excellent tag for keeping track of your keys, backpacks, luggage, and more. It also has a better Bluetooth range and battery life than the Tag Universal. Moreover, it's easier to charge with the built-in USB-C port.

If you want something to stick to your remote or camera, the Pebblebee Tag Universal is a solid alternative. It also comes with a silicone holder in the box to attach to various straps, including a pet collar. Plus, it has a rechargeable battery and a decent eight-month battery life on a single charge. Another good thing about the Tag is its compact and lightweight design.