It's been a wild ride over the past couple of months for Pebble enthusiasts. The brand that had a meteoric rise through Kickstarter, would later go through some rough waters, before being purchased by Fitbit. While many diehard fans kept the products alive through various homebrew projects, no one could have predicted that we'd be getting new Pebble watches in 2025.

Google made a surprise announcement that it was releasing the source code for PebbleOS. And pretty much at the same time as this news going live, Eric Migicovsky, who is the creator of Pebble, announced that he would be working to make new Pebble devices available. We'd eventually get an announcement, with preorders going live for the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2.

Clearing the air

While we're still quite a bit away from an actual physical release, Migicovsky has been doing a good job of keeping those interested in the new project informed, with frequent updates on his own blog. In his latest update, he shares gratitude towards the team, past and present, and more details about the devices, providing more information about topics that weren't covered with the initial announcement.

In a bit of good news, it appears that folks caused such a commotion over the Core Time 2 not having a compass, that there may be the possibility that one is actually included when the product ships to customers. Migicovsky shares that while it's not set in stone, an inexpensive chip option has been located that can be used in the Core Time 2, and he'll provide more updates about this when it's available.

Of course, we know that these watches will work well on Android products, but iOS devices have been a little more of a mixed bag due to the restrictions Apple has when it comes to wearables. But Migicovsky reiterates that the watch will still be plenty useful, with access to notifications, calendar, music controls, and more.

The post also addressed the issue with the components being used with the Core 2 Duo. Since this is using original parts from the Pebble 2, many feared that the device would suffer the same problems, like having buttons that are prone to failure over time. And while that does seem to be the case, it does appear that some changes are being made, with a new mechanical insert that should provide better support.

Of course, no one wants to feel like they're buying a product that could go bad on them sooner than later. So, in this situation, if you don't feel confident, Migicovsky is recommending to upgrade to the Core Time 2. And if that really isn't an option due to the higher cost, he does state that, just like the Pebble 2, the ability to repair using 3D printed parts is a viable option as well.

For the most part, it looks like the team is trying to be as transparent as possible. And while some of this news will be disappointing to some, it's better to hear it now than later. For the most part, this is going to be a passion project and those that really want a Pebble will have the chance to buy something new.

The Core 2 Duo is now available for preorder for $149, while the Core Time 2 is available for $249. With that said, if it's not for you, you can always grab some other option, since there are plenty of great smartwatches available. But if you've been dreaming about buying a new Pebble watch, now's going to be your time.