If you're an Android fan, you probably have this question on your mind: where is Qi2 support on the latest devices? For those unfamiliar, Qi2 is a next-generation wireless charging standard that aims to bring MagSafe support to the best Android phones. It'll also standardize charging speeds, bumping the maximum speed to 15W with Qi2-supported chargers and devices.

The spec went official last year, but numerous product launches have followed. We've seen many Qi2 chargers and zero Qi2 Android devices, and we just received another Qi2 charger last month when Peak Design refreshed its wireless charging stand to support the technology. From the outside, it's virtually identical to the older Qi version of the charging stand. It features an aluminum, minimalist design that enables it to fold completely flat for portability.

It's tricky to use Qi2 chargers with Android phones right now, especially stands and mounts that require strong magnets and perfect alignment. If you want that experience, I recommend buying a Peak Design phone case and wireless charger. Peak Design's Everyday Case has built-in magnets that always perfectly align with the company's chargers. Buying both will cost you a pretty penny, but that's the price you'll need to pay to get the Qi2/MagSafe experience on Android phones today.

Staff pick Peak Design Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand 8 / 10 Peak Design's wireless charging stand is known for its minimalist aesthetic, and it has now been updated to support the Qi2 charging standard. It'll work seamlessly with Android phones soon, but for now, you'll need a Peak Design case, MagSafe case, or adapter to use it with current-gen devices. Plus, it has a met. Pros Charges perfectly every time when used with Peak Design phone cases

Full Qi2 charging support with variable speeds of 15W, 10W, 7.5W, 5W

Sleek, aluminum build that folds flat for travel Cons Android isn't ready yet - we're still waiting for mainstream Qi2 phones

The silicone charging pad will scuff up and collect dust easily

It's expensive, and a power adapter isn't included $80 at Peak Design $80 at B&H

Pricing and availability

Peak Design's new Qi2 wireless charging stand retails for $80 and can be purchased from the company's website. It's also available at B&H, but hasn't hit many of the other bigger retailers just yet, such as Amazon. The stand comes in black and includes a USB-C cable. You can bundle a wall adapter (either US, UK, EU, or AU) with the stand for an extra $20, which is steep.

The older Qi1 version of the wireless charging stand is available for a slightly cheaper $68. It's identical to the Qi2 version in form — the only differences are the specs and charging speeds.

Specifications Brand Peak Design Qi-Certified Yes, Qi2 Color Black Input Voltage 12V, 1.67A Speed 15W, 10W, 7.5W, 5W Dimensions 5.6" x 2.7" x 0.6" (when folded flat) Weight 276.4g Includes adapter No Input USB-C Materials Aluminum, silicone, stainless steel Expand

What's good about the Peak Design Qi2 wireless charging stand?

Great build quality, excellent portability, and fast charging speeds

Close

Peak Design products are known for their striking and form-first designs, and this wireless charging stand is no different. It has an all-black appearance, save for a tiny PD logo. Looking at the Qi and Qi2 models side-by-side, the only difference I picked up is the "Qi2" branding on the bottom. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Both models are visually stunning, with impressive build quality to match. Sometimes a product doesn't need overthinking, especially when a wireless charger is in question. Our favorite one, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, is just as minimalist.

This wireless charger is largely made of anodized aluminum, which looks stylish but collects fingerprints and smudges easily. The wireless charging pad itself has a silicone cover, which tends to collect dust, particularly around the magnets. You might have to clean this charger often, but I have every confidence that it will hold up over time — and it has a lifetime warranty if it doesn't. The Peak Design wireless charger folds completely flat, too.

It's important that the charger folds flat, and I'm not just talking about the travel and storage benefits. If you're not using a Qi2-equipped device, you can fold down the Peak Design wireless charger and use it like any other wireless charging pad. This opens up the door to using this charger for powering up earbuds, phones, watches, and more devices that aren't magnetic. That functionality alone will make this charger a better companion for current Android phones than the ESR Qi2 wireless car charger, which depends on magnets 100% of the time.

What's bad about the Peak Design Qi2 wireless charging stand?

You'll want a case or accessory to use this Qi2 stand