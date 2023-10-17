Source: Amazon PDF Extra Personal Ultimate: Lifetime Subscription $100 $240 Save $140 PDF Extra offers an all-in-one software package that makes handling, creating, reading, and editing PDF files a breeze, and normally at a cheaper price than Adobe Acrobat. However, it's still quite expensive at $240 for a lifetime subscription, but thanks to this deal at StackSocial it's at a much more affordable $100. Jump on this one if you deal with PDF files regularly but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars for the software to do so. $100 at StackSocial

Whether it's part of your job or not, if you've ever had to deal with PDF files without some form of an editor, they can be a challenge to say the least. Reading them is simple, however, when you need to sign or edit one, there's no real easy way to do so without the programs necessary to do so.

This software doesn't come cheap, either, with options like Adobe Acrobat running upwards of $350 for the program itself, and even PDF Extra can be on the pricier side at $240 for a lifetime subscription. Which is why this deal is well worth your money if you work with PDF files in any capacity, offering a fully featured all-in-one PDF creator, editor, and reader for just $100.

Why this PDF Extra Lifetime Subscription deal is worth your money

Aside from the egregiously high prices of PDF editing software, free PDF editor alternatives often lack critical features necessary to make excellent PDF files. As an all-in-one solution, PDF Extra allows users to manipulate PDFs and edit them as they need with the ability to read, write, edit text and images, add annotations, sign documents, convert files to and from PDF formatting, and more. For what it offers, it's one of the best Adobe Acrobat alternatives available.

For $100, this deal at StackSocial gets you a full lifetime subscription to PDF Extra Personal Ultimate, along with a few extra perks, for an insanely good price. You'll also get 100GB of MobiDrive online storage, as well as access to both Android and iOS versions of the software, so you can store files and access them from mobile or desktop at any time. This ability is a huge plus, letting you make quick edits or even sign documents on the fly without having to be at your PC.

It's important to note that with this deal, you'll need to redeem your code within 30 days of purchasing it, otherwise you risk losing your license and access to the software. However, this lifetime subscription includes ongoing updates to the software, meaning you won't miss out on any key feature adds or changes. The offer is only available to new users as well, so unfortunately if you already have an account with MobiSystems you won't be able to take advantage of the deal. An easy workaround, however, is just to create a new account to take advantage of the offer.