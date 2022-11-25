Longtime users of cloud-storage site pCloud will already be aware of the benefits of subscribing to the service. They can tell you at length about their ability to interact with their files via both the pCloud applications and the web, the built-in media player with which they can consume their audio and video immediately upon uploading them to the platform, the TLS/SSL encryption that ensures their files’ security, the ability to back up their files from other cloud services, as well as many other features that have made them proud patrons. After all, their testimonials on the pCloud site are numerous and emphatic. What I can tell you is that the service that includes all these features and conveniences is now on sale in honor of Black Friday.

pCloud’s Black Friday discounts

For $139 (down from $570) you can get the Premium Lifetime service that includes 500 GB storage, plus 500 GB of shared link traffic for when others download or stream content from your shared links. That’s a 75% discount. Or you can opt for the Premium Plus Lifetime service, which includes 2 TB of storage and 2 TB of shared link traffic. Doing so will only cost you $279. The original cost of this package is $1,140, so that works out to be a 76% discount. Last but not least is the custom plan: 10 TB of storage, plus 2 TB of shared link traffic, for $890. That’s down from $6,000, or 85% off.

All three deals are lifetime services; there are no monthly or annual fees and no hidden costs. They also all include fair sharing (i.e., only the storage capacity of the shared folder’s owner is affected, not those who merely use it), shared link branding (i.e., shared links can be customized with title, image, and description), and 30 days’ trash history (enabling you to resurrect previous versions of your pCloud files).

Device use is growing, and so is the need for cloud storage

If you’ve ever considered cloud storage but were perhaps overwhelmed by the cost, this sale relieves that anxiety. Or perhaps you saw the benefits of cloud storage but didn’t think you would get much use out of it. However, a recent study showed that the average American internet household has 16 connected devices, a number that is expected to grow, not diminish. Consider also 4K video and lossless audio and your once-spacious local storage suddenly doesn’t feel so roomy. Last, the pandemic has proven to companies big and small that the hybrid work model is not only practical but often beneficial, which means that employees will need access to their documents whether at home, the office, on their phone during their commute, or on their laptop at the Starbucks. pCloud’s interface makes the process of accessing, uploading, and downloading files as simple as having them on your actual device. Incidentally, pCloud also offers pCloud Business and pCloud Business Pro, an option that might make more sense if you and your colleagues are constantly collaborating on documents but are rarely in the same physical space.

Back up your files using pCloud

pCloud also acknowledges that many potential users already utilize some form of cloud sharing, whether it be Google Docs, Google Photos, OneDrive, Facebook, or Dropbox. That’s why they provide you with the ability to back up those sites on pCloud. You’ll then have access to them in one spot. But why stop there. You can back up your entire PC: keep and recover old versions for up to a year. The process takes place in real time and does not include any limits on size or speed.

Military-grade encryption

I have already mentioned the TLS/SSL encryption that ensures your files’ security. But what if you wanted military-grade encryption that would render your files invisible to everyone else? pCloud can make that happen for a one-time payment of $150, a 74% discount off its regular price of $575.

It’s too good to pass up

It’s incredible once you explore its site just how many services pCloud provides. Cloud storage is no longer merely “storage," it expedites file sharing from wherever, whenever, and by whomever, making it a useful tool for companies and families. It also makes local storage a bit of a dated concept. Gone are the days of having to fork out for a high-capacity phone or one that accepts microSD cards. Terabytes of music, photos, documents, and videos can be accessed on your device that might have little more 64GB to call its own. It’s when you start thinking of cloud storage in these terms that the Black Friday deal offered by pCloud seems too good to pass up, having, as it will, a profound effect on all your technological matters.

