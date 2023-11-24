Cloud storage is an incredibly useful way to store data across a variety of devices, back up your information, or share files with others. But most cloud storage services force you to pay a monthly or yearly subscription just to use them.

pCloud is a cloud storage solution that comes with lifetime options, as well as a wealth of other features. Better yet, this Black Friday, it is holding a couple of incredible deals.

What is pCloud?

Founded in 2013, pCloud is a forward-thinking team that aims to provide a comprehensive cloud storage solution for individuals, families, and businesses alike. Based in Switzerland, this company offers a range of IT services aimed primarily at cloud storage solutions, but also focusing on encryption, privacy, and password management.

pCloud

The primary service offered here is pCloud, which is a cloud storage service that comes with plenty of features to sink your teeth into. It’s available on the web, desktop, and mobile, meaning that you can access it anywhere, and when you do, your files are easy to manage.

pCloud comes with search features, as well as file filtering options to help you sort through your backed-up files with ease. You can share these files with others without any problems through the use of invitations, or alter the distinct permissions of your files and folders. This lets you set up direct links and the like.

When it comes to synchronizing files, pCloud uses instant file synchronization to make sure that your data is the same across all of your devices. You can also turn on Automatic Upload in order to have your mobile media automatically backed up to the cloud.

pCloud’s security is top-notch and uses TLS and SSL encryption in order to transfer information from your device to its servers. pCloud uses multiple server locations to ensure that your data is never lost and even offers both encrypted and non-encrypted folders in the same account.

This means that you can keep files that are not important unencrypted for ease of access, thumbnail previews, and media transcoding while ensuring that your sensitive data is kept that way.

pCloud Encryption

If you want to take your security to the next level, pCloud also offers pCloud Encryption. pCloud Encryption is a service that allows you to keep your important files encrypted and password protected. Importantly, this is done client-side.

With server-side encryption, the server needs to have the keys in order to let you access your data. By performing the encryption client-side, the only person who will have the key for your file decryption is you.

This ensures that even in the extremely unlikely event of someone somehow gaining access to these files, they’ll be utterly inaccessible. This is a great extra layer of protection if you’re particularly worried about digital privacy.

pCloud Pass

Finally, pCloud offers a service it calls pCloud Pass. pCloud Pass is a password manager with a slew of features centered around your privacy.

pCloud Pass encrypts your passwords when it stores them, making the password manager itself more secure, and making generating new secure passwords easier than ever. pCloud Pass makes logging in easy, automatically fills and saves passwords for you, and can even be used to share your passwords with others.

There are also options for biometric unlock instead of a master password, as well as search options to make finding your various passwords easier. If you’re worried about forgetting the master password and locking yourself out of everything, pCloud Pass also features account recovery to ensure that you never get truly locked out.

pCloud Pass makes switching over easy, so if you’re already using another password manager, you’ll be able to quickly and easily import your passwords directly into pCloud Pass and be good to go in moments.

Make the most of this Black Friday

pCloud has a lot to offer, but one of its greatest selling points is that it is a cloud storage solution that doesn’t require a subscription service. This means that you can purchase however much cloud storage you need and have access to it for life with just a single payment.

For Black Friday this year, pCloud is offering two exclusive offers for the very first time. If you’ve ever thought about upgrading your cloud storage, then now’s a great time to do so.

This Black Friday, pCloud is offering up to 85% off its lifetime cloud storage solution. At its lowest end, you can pick up 500GB of cloud storage for only $139. This is 76% off its ordinary $570 price.

If you’re looking for even more cloud storage, you can pick up 2TB of pCloud storage for only $279, which is 76% off its usual $1140 price tag. Alternatively, you can pick up 5TB of cloud storage for 79% off of the typical $2830 for only $599.

If you want the most storage that pCloud can give you as a part of this Black Friday sale, then for only $890, you can get lifetime access to 10TB of cloud storage. Compared to the normal $6000 price, that’s 85% off.

If you’re looking for more than just cloud storage, then pCloud is also offering a great deal on pCloud storage, as well as a lifetime subscription to pCloud Encryption and pCloud Pass. This deal will get you 5TB of cloud storage in addition to the encryption and password manager, and all for the cost of $599.

Individually, these services would add up to $4000, but for this Black Friday, pCloud is offering 85% off on this bundle.

Get a lifetime of storage for a great price

As you can see, pCloud has a wide variety of different options for not only cloud storage but also security as a whole. Whether you’re a long-time pCloud user looking to upgrade your setup, or thinking of expanding your cloud storage options for the first time, now is the perfect time to make the most of these Black Friday deals.