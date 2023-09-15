PayPal is a trusted online payment platform that helps users make purchases and transfer money. Creating a PayPal account is free and seamless for any handy, inexpensive smartphone and web browser-supported device. All payments made through PayPal are secured by end-to-end encryption. Using PayPal for online payment takes the worry out of sharing your credit card information with third parties.

However, no service is foolproof. You might encounter problems with the online payment service. This guide shares the recommended methods to contact PayPal customer support while you're on the go.

Related What is end-to-end encryption? How can an app send messages that only you can decode?

Check PayPal's Help Center page

Before contacting PayPal customer support, check your inquiry with the Help Center page. The Help Center lists common issues and how to resolve them.

Clicking the Help Center page displays a list of common questions in the Home section. Clicking the left side shows categories with detailed topics. Read these pages before contacting PayPal customer support, as you'll likely be redirected to the Help Center.

Payflow support inquiries

If you require help with PayPal for your business or website, call 1-888-883-9770 or email payflow-support@paypal.com.

You can get in touch with customer support from their official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. For personal inquiries, always use the private messaging feature when sharing sensitive information.

If you're attempting to reach PayPal social media accounts by mobile, ensure the necessary apps are installed.

Close

The most direct and fastest way to receive help is to contact PayPal customer support by phone. Here are the numbers:

US: 1-888-221-1161

Canada: 1-877-569-1116

Outside the US and Canada: 1-402-935-2050

Hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Sunday for the US and Canada

Account holders must call themselves to receive support for any account-related inquiries. But before making the call, go to the Customer Service Contact page and click Call us. Log in to your PayPal account to receive a passcode. Be ready to enter this passcode when prompted within 10 minutes of the call. You may need to re-confirm your identity as an account holder with your social security number, so have that ready.

Selecting the PayPal message option puts you in contact with the PayPal Assistant (an AI). If you prefer to talk to a human agent, you can chat with the PayPal Assistant. If you aim to meet with an agent, use the chat system during business hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday for the US and Canada).

To get started, go to the PayPal Help Center page, then click Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Under Recommended, click Message Us. When chatting with the PayPal assistant, type Need more help to contact a human agent.

Some issues may require a ticket submission. For example, when disputing charges, file for an investigation through your account by clicking Report a Problem inside the Resolution Center.

FAQ for PayPal payment issues

You may encounter some common issues while working with PayPal's payment system. Here are short answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Can I cancel a PayPal payment?

You can cancel pending payments on PayPal via the PayPal mobile app or the website. However, you can't cancel a payment that has arrived in the recipient's account.

Can I get a refund on PayPal?

Your first point of contact to get a refund on PayPal is through the seller or service provider. The seller or service provider may reimburse your account after returning the product or service. If that isn't an option, open a dispute on PayPal if PayPal's Purchase Protection Program covers it.

Can I transfer money from PayPal to my bank?

You can add or withdraw money from PayPal to your bank after linking a debit card or bank account to your PayPal. You can transfer money through the PayPal website or mobile app. PayPal charges a 1.75% processing fee (and flat rate) for an instant transfer. You can waive the processing fee by waiting three to five business days.

Can I delete my PayPal account?

Are you experiencing payment problems because of login difficulties? Your account information might be compromised. Creating a new account or using a different platform may be appropriate. Before closing your PayPal account, transfer any remaining funds. Personal account holders can delete their accounts via PayPal's account settings. Business account holders must contact customer support to start the process.

PayPal is paving the way for a passwordless future

Re-entering your login credentials can be inconvenient (and sometimes unsafe), especially on an unprotected public network. This is why more online services have rolled out a safe and convenient method to ensure a passwordless future. Passkeys introduce a secure login standard that allows anyone to log in to apps and services without entering a password. Devices supporting Android 9.0 or later can use passkeys on PayPal. With passkey support, anyone on PayPal can make quick, time-sensitive (and secure) transactions without worry.