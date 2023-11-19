PayPal changed the online finance landscape when it launched, allowing users to execute online payments with security and ease. PayPal is widely accepted and allows you to use your credit or debit cards for payment all over the world.

Many people don't know you can also use gift cards to add a balance to your PayPal account. If you received a prepaid gift card and don't know how to use it, here's how to add a gift card to your PayPal account on iOS devices, Android smartphones, and desktop devices.

What kind of gift cards can you add to your PayPal account?

Before we get to the steps, you should know what gift cards PayPal supports. Per PayPal's website, the payment does not support retailer-specific gift cards. While you can buy retail gift cards via PayPal, you cannot add them to your PayPal account for payment.

PayPal only supports prepaid gift cards from Visa, American Express, MasterCard, and Discover. If you have a prepaid gift card issued by any of these companies, you can add it to your PayPal account using the steps below.

Add gift cards to your PayPal account

Adding a gift card to your PayPal account is the same as adding any debit or credit card. Here's how to do it.

How to add gift cards to your PayPal account using its web app

On your computer, visit PayPal's website and log in with your account details. Click the Add card or bank button. If you don't see the option on the homepage, click the link to open PayPal's wallet page and click the Link a card option. Click the Link a debit or credit card option. Enter your gift card details and click the Link Card button to add it to your account.

Add a gift card to your PayPal account on iPhone and Android

Open the PayPal app on your smartphone and click the wallet icon at the bottom. Click the plus (+) button next to the Bank accounts and credit card option. Close Tap the Debit and credit cards option. Close Scan your card or use the Enter your card number information option to enter your gift card information. Close

Frequently asked questions about PayPal gift cards

Q. Can you buy PayPal gift cards?

No, you cannot buy PayPal gift cards. You can only buy prepaid gift cards from companies like Visa and Discover and add the balance to your PayPal account.

Q. Can you add merchant gift cards (Starbucks, Target, or others) to your PayPal account?

No, PayPal doesn't support merchant or retailer gift cards.

Q. Can you buy merchant gift cards from PayPal?

Yes, PayPal allows you to buy retailer gift cards for companies like Starbucks, Lowe's, Home Depot, and more. Visit PayPal's gift card page to buy these cards.

You can buy these cards but cannot add them to your PayPal account. You can only use these retailer gift cards in their stores or via their online wallet.

Use PayPal gift cards to shop in online stores

That is how you add gift cards to your PayPal account and use them to pay on supported online stores. We hope this guide helps you understand PayPal gift cards and how you can use them for payment. Before you go, check out our guide on how to use PayPal on Amazon.