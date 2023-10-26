Released in beta in 2018, Pay Day: Crime War was an ambitious attempt by then-developer Starbreeze Studios to bring the illustrious series to the mobile platform. It provided bite-sized coop-focused first-person shooter gameplay with an emphasis on high-steak criminal heists. Essentially, the familiar cops and robbers action the series was known for.

Unfortunately, the beta was abruptly canceled only a few months later, a big L for Payday fans. But the game was received fairly well during testing, and got some good feedback from beta testers regarding things like loose controls and a few frame rate issues that could have been fixed. There was potential, Crime War could've been great in the right hands.

Source: Pay Day Crime War

The unfinished game was eventually acquired by a new developer, PopReach Incorporated, who teased bringing it back for years despite the initial failure in 2018.

Finally, after several more years in development hell, Payday: Crime War was re-released in June 2023 — and it didn't even make it past October before it was shut down once again.

So what exactly happened with Pay Day: Crime War, and why was it canceled so abruptly in 2023? The initial beta in 2018 flopped because of unfortunate shenanigans over at Starbreeze, where it had to restructure for a year, brought about by failed investments and high-grade resignations. But PopReach's revival was doomed before it even got off the ground; the game was five years old by the point it launched in 2023. It was indeed dated, check the launch trailer below.

The problem with extended hiatuses is the creation of unflatteringly high expectations from fans, and the PayDay franchise has been a popular moneymaker for Starbreeze over the years. Development hell can easily become a vicious cycle necessitating additional development time, which leads to even greater fan expectations, making the eventual release an inevitable disaster. PopReach's reputation wasn't squeaky clean either, being renowned for its subpar grind-fests with more in-app purchases than pixels, so things weren't looking good from the very beginning of the relationship.

As expected, first impressions were bad when the game finally launched earlier this year, with returning 2018 beta testers noting that very little changed, begging the question of what PopReach was doing during the game's development. Awkward controls, frequent frame rate issues, and an overall shoddy presentation guaranteed Crime War's 2023 launch was an abysmal failure. At least two years of additional development time should have made some difference, other than reduced player retention and overall interest. You can even look for differences yourself with our gameplay video recorded during the 2018 beta.

That's one issue with closed betas: ill-conceived concepts and design oversights are forgiven because testers assume they will be fixed, and this goodwill turns to criticism when the problems aren't still there at launch. PopReach couldn't restrain itself with the game's monetization either, implementing tacky, overpriced in-app purchases reaching premiums of $100. Those familiar with the developer's reputation would hardly be surprised, but for the uninitiated, this was a massive turn-off.

The lack of substantial improvements also meant that Pay Day: Crime War hadn't changed with the times, so it failed to read the room with its dated gameplay. The success of Fortnite, PUBG, and Call of Duty mobile all stemmed from their adaptability to trends popular at the time, with battle royale being just one example.

Ultimately, the Pay Day: Crime Wars relaunch was never going to work with its current build, and that is a shame given the game's potential. If PopReach had invested the additional development that it desperately needed and held back on the headache-inducing monetization, Crime War could've been great. But since the game is dead, there's no longer any official way to check it out for yourself — just believe me when I say you didn't miss much. While it's doubtful the game will see another resurrection on mobile anytime soon, perhaps a competent developer can one day bring Pay Day to mobile successfully. Of course, it would have helped things along if the recent launch of Pay Day 3 on PC hadn't been a total disaster.