Summary Netflix is phasing out its cheapest ad-free tier in more markets, starting with Canada and the UK in Q2 2024.

The ad-supported plan is earning more revenue per user and has seen a 70% quarterly increase in membership.

Netflix is looking to make ads a more substantial revenue stream and may implement more price hikes in the future.

Netflix has raised its prices multiple times in the last few years. The previous bump, in October 2023, raised the price of the Premium plan to $23 per month. These hikes came amid Netflix's crackdown on password sharing, eliminating the Basic subscription plan for good in the US and replacing it with an ad-supported tier. Now, the streaming company has decided to phase out its cheapest ad-free tier in more markets from Q2 2024.

During its Q4 2023 quarterly earnings call (via The Verge), Netflix executives informed investors that they would retire the Basic ad-free tier in markets where its ad-supported plan is available. This will start with Canada and the UK in Q2 and expand to more countries eventually.

In 2023, Netflix stopped allowing new and returning customers to subscribe to its Basic plan in the US, UK, and Canada. The tier was priced at $10 a month before the company hiked its price to $12 in October 2023. Once this tier is retired, the cheapest plan to watch ad-free content on Netflix will cost $15.49 monthly, providing HD streaming on two devices and offline downloads. Once phased out, existing subscribers will have two options: subscribe to the cheapest plan with ads or pay for the $15.49 plan.

With the ad-supported plan earning more revenue per user despite its lower price of $7/month, it is not surprising that Netflix wants to eliminate its cheapest ad-free tier. Consumers also appear more interested in the ad-supported plan, which saw a 70% quarterly increase in membership in Q4 2023. Overall, the ad tier accounts for 40% of the service's total sign-ups in the markets where the plan is available. In Q4 2023, the streaming service added 13.1 million subscribers; globally, it had 247 million paid users.

In a video interview, Netflix's co-CEO, Greg Peters, revealed that the ad tier now has 23 million monthly active users, and the company is looking to "scale" it as a priority.

Netflix's ad-supported tier launched in October 2022, offering streaming at up to 720p resolution to one device without offline viewing support. A year later, in October 2023, the plan was upgraded to include 1080p streaming, two simultaneous streams, and offline downloads. These changes helped make the ad tier more attractive and likely boosted consumer adoption.

With Netflix looking to make ads a "more substantial revenue stream" in 2025 and beyond, expect the ad tier to expand to more markets in the coming months.

Despite this, the company is not ruling out more price hikes in the future. In its earnings call note, Netflix notes, "As we invest in and improve Netflix, we'll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements, which in turn helps drive the positive flywheel of additional investment to further improve and grow our service."