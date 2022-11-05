PayPal is one of the most handy ways to pay and get paid. An accessible app for your favorite Android tablet or phone makes transactions easy to accomplish wherever you are, whether you're at home or on the go. You can also use your PayPal balance or link your credit card or bank account without entering additional details when shopping.

This ease of use makes PayPal accessible for shopping on Amazon and other supported storefronts across the web. After you've paid, getting a PayPal refund might be more difficult. In this guide, we look at two options for getting a refund on PayPal and which method will suit your situation.

PayPal Purchase Protection doesn't cover a handful of transactions and situations, like the money sent to your friends and family or when the item meets the seller's description. Check whether your problem is covered by PayPal using this handy list before opening a dispute.

How to get a refund directly from the seller

Before you escalate your issue with PayPal, contact the seller. They can issue full and partial refunds, so you get your money back quickly. If the seller refuses to issue a refund, open a claim through PayPal.

You have 180 days to raise a dispute. Anything older isn't eligible.

How to open a dispute on PayPal

Go to your PayPal Dashboard on the web. Click the More shortcut (the vertical ellipsis icon on the right pane). Click Go to Resolution Center. Alternatively, use this direct link to go to the Resolution Center. Select Report a problem to open a new dispute. On the next page, select the transaction you want to report. Click Continue. Describe the issue and provide basic transaction details. Fill in the necessary details, enter the Expected refund amount, and click Continue. Click Continue on the next screen after confirming that you contacted the seller. Add a file (like a delivery receipt) or provide additional information to support your claim. When you've added everything, click Submit.

A new dispute is opened with the seller, which you can track in your account's Resolution Center. The seller has 20 days to address your concern and, if needed, provide you with a full refund.

If the seller's response isn't satisfactory or if they haven't gotten back to you, submit a refund request through PayPal.

What is PayPal's Purchase Protection Program?

The Purchase Protection Program covers purchases through PayPal, including the total amount paid and shipping costs. PayPal, not the seller, decides refund eligibility.

The Purchase Protection Program doesn't cover money sent as a personal transaction to friends and family. Scammers often ask you to send money as a personal transaction to prevent you from getting a refund.

The program doesn't cover everything. You'll find the complete list on the PayPal website. The list includes real estate, vehicles, and gift cards.

How to claim a refund covered by the Purchase Protection Program

Filing a refund claim for a purchase covered by the Purchase Protection Program lets PayPal process refunds instead of the seller. If they deem your claim eligible, they'll refund your original payment to your PayPal balance within 30 days.

When you file a claim, you escalate the issue to PayPal. It intervenes, tracks your interactions with the seller, negotiates on your behalf, and gets you a refund if it finds your claim is valid.

A dispute is automatically marked closed after its 20-day window. PayPal doesn't let you escalate a closed dispute. File a claim before this period expires. Ideally, don't wait more than a couple of weeks.

How to file a claim on PayPal

Go to the Resolution Center on the web. Find an open dispute that you want to escalate. Click View next to it. Select Escalate to PayPal. Describe your issue with the dispute. When done, click Submit.

PayPal keeps you updated over email, so keep an eye on your mailbox for information about your refund. If everything goes well, you'll receive your refund for your PayPal transaction within 30 days.

Before involving PayPal, open a dispute with the seller on PayPal. Getting the problem sorted through the seller is easier and faster.

PayPal and other alternatives

With so many payment methods on offer, it's understandable that each one processes refunds differently. For example, Google processes refunds differently from PayPal. You can get a refund from PayPal when you follow the steps outlined above.