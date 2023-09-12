Summary Patreon has added chats and member profiles to creator channels, allowing Patrons to feel more like they're part of a community.

Patreon fans are like mega fans because they will literally put their money where their mouth is. Or more so, they'll put money in their favorite creator's back pocket. In general, having fans like this comes with benefits, but aside from Discord or the Patreon comment section, there hasn't been a way to make Patrons feel like they're part of a community on the service. That is changing thanks to the new features that Patreon is introducing.

Patreon has announced it has added chats and member profiles to creator channels. The chats are managed by creators, which means they can lead the conversation and the culture wherever they'd like. Messages can be flagged and reported by members of the community, and creators can review those reports in a dedicated hub. This will let you have direct conversations with other Patreon members about creators' work, or just share your opinions and get to know each other without using the comments section.

Chats can be created by creators and customized based on topics, emoji that can be used, and member tiers. Afterward, members will be able to choose the chat that they would like to join. As a member, you will be able to share text, photos, and emoji, and react to messages. Creators will also be able to share previews of their Patreon posts, so you will know when a new post has been uploaded. Before a member can join a chat, they'll need to make a member profile for that specific creator.

Member profiles are a big part of this; you can customize your name, photo, and bio in any community you belong to. Patreon also mentioned that a section will be added to your profile to showcase your role and contribution to the community, but that will come much later. We don't yet have a release date for that feature.

Community chats and member profiles are being rolled out now but are still being tested so expect some changes in the coming months. Those who have not seen chats yet will start seeing them in their communities soon. Patreon's mobile app will also let you take advantage of these features when they become available. Much like the partnership with Spotify, this allows creators to make their patrons feel like they're gaining a lot more from their support. These community features are in their early stages, and Patreon said that the company would continue to improve them over time. Exactly what that means is unclear, but expect to see expanded features over time.