Over the last five years, I've been rounding up the newest Android game releases each week in listicle form, and it's finally time for a change. There are simply too many games launching each week that aren't up to snuff, drowning out the praise and attention the best Android games should be getting. So instead of cataloging as many new releases as possible, it's time to make the standouts the star of the show. So every Sunday, I'm now going to announce AP's game of the week, and this week that's Paths: Beatrice's Adventure, an enjoyable choose your own adventure game.

Of course, why waste the opportunity to draw attention to a few more quality games, so I've gone ahead and added a handful of honorable mentions at the bottom of the page. But that's not all. If you happen to have missed our gaming coverage over the last seven days, you'll find a summary of the week's happening's directly below the best game of the week. So even though AP's weekly game roundup is changing shape, this change is for the better.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous game roundups.

Best game of the week

Paths: Beatrice's Adventure

Choose your own adventure games work incredibly well on mobile devices, especially when they are themed around texting like you would on a physical phone. This is what Paths: Beatrice's Adventure offers, a branching story that plays out through simulated text conversations. The story revolves around Beatrice and her dysfunctional family. The prologue and the first chapter are free, and you can unlock the full version for $2.99 through an in-app purchase, bringing the total count of the game's chapters to nine. The story is enjoyable, the art is pleasant, and the game is easily played in short bursts, with 10 separate endings to explore. All around, it's a solid release that's fun and entertaining, which is precisely why it's AP's best game of the week.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece (full game unlock)

Happenings this week

Honorable mentions of the week

Know A Worthy New Game? Fill us in!

If you have a game in mind for the next issue of our game roundup, feel free to email us and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

The app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

It has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

