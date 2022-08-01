Passwords have been around since the dawn of the internet, yet they still plague us with many of the same old issues today. Not only are they annoying to keep track of manually, but passwords are also the weakest link in the security chain. In comes password manager services to make our lives easier with such features as safely storing our passwords, one-tap logins, and unique password generation. When you use everything they offer, you'll never want to go back to trying to remember or write down all of your passwords again.

Some might be unaware, but we're currently on the verge of ditching passwords altogether for a much more robust solution—the passwordless future. Combining biometrics, such as a fingerprint or facial scan, and new web security protocols, we can effectively replace passwords one day soon. Microsoft, for example, is one of the first major tech companies to officially offer a passwordless sign-in option to the public. You enter your Microsoft email address, check the authenticator app, and approve your login attempt when enabled. You never type in a single password.

There's only one true password to remember

Since we have a password for every single account we create online, trying to keep track of each one can quickly become challenging. Although a big red flag for security reasons, reusing the same password for multiple accounts is still popular today. The chances are pretty low that the average user will be interested in using a unique password for each account while remembering them all. One key benefit to a password manager is that you only need to keep track of a single master password. Nothing more, nothing less.

In recent news, password manager services such as LastPass now offer a passwordless login feature that you can use to sign in to your account. Instead of relying on a single master password, you combine an authenticator app with your biometrics to protect your passwords. This is helpful because passwords are not very secure no matter what you do. As time goes by, we'll see more companies offer a passwordless login option like this. You should enable them wherever possible instead of passwords for ease of use and increased security.

You can lock passwords behind your biometrics for safekeeping

There doesn't seem to be a single device that launches without biometrics these days, be it a fingerprint scanner or face unlocking features. As such, the added layer of locking and authenticating passwords in this manner has become more accessible physically for the general consumer.

Most password manager apps allow you to add a biometrics lock before they can be opened, which should help ease your mind. And as we continue to push for a truly passwordless future, locking our passwords behind biometrics helps keep these accounts more secure than ever before.

Apps and websites can be autofilled with your saved account credentials

One of the main reasons to have a password manager is to avoid manually typing in your account credentials all the time. Most password managers have an autofill feature, which works across multiple operating systems for both apps and websites.

Having your email address and password filled in automatically allows you to log in to each account effortlessly. And in most cases, you also have the option to require biometrics, such as a fingerprint, before it inputs your account details. This is another way to keep others from accessing your passwords and logging in to your accounts on a whim.

Unique passwords can be randomly generated for increased security

Believe it or not, there are still people in 2022 who continue using phrases such as 123456, password, and qwerty to protect their online accounts. This is both scary and concerning in our modern smartphone era. Our smartphones house private and personal information unique to us as individuals, including messages, contacts, photos, and videos. Poor password habits were a substantial security threat decades ago and have only worsened with our shift to a mobile-first world.

A password manager allows you to generate random and unique passwords whenever you create new accounts online. It's highly recommended that you also update your old passwords in this manner to increase your password security. You won't even know your own passwords, which is what you want since you'll be saving them to your password manager anyway. This helps us bridge the gap until we can do away with passwords for good in the future. You'll be able to lock them behind your biometrics and autofill them when needed, giving you the best of both worlds.

Your passwords will be safely stored and encrypted for ease of mind

Keeping your saved passwords in a plain text file on your computer isn't the safest way to store them, especially since it's unencrypted. Anyone with access to your computer, either locally or remotely, can open the document and view your saved account credentials with zero effort.

A password manager stores your passwords using the highest level of encryption available, keeping them safe from all outside threats. Most modern password managers support the latest AES 256-bit encryption, which uses a 256-bit key length to encrypt and decrypt your data safely.

No one else but you will have access to these unique encryption keys, not even the password manager service. In most cases, you pick where you want to store your passwords, giving you more freedom of choice. Using a smartphone or computer to store your passwords securely offline is very effective but risky. For example, if you lose access to that device, your passwords may be gone if you don't have a backup. Using a cloud-based solution to store them on an encrypted server is typically what most users will do to avoid that very situation.

What's a good free password manager service?

Some have advised against using free built-in password managers in the past, but that's not necessarily the case these days. Google's Password Manager, for example, is free to use with your Google account and has recently seen significant updates to enhance your experience. You can generate strong passwords on the spot, get notified if your passwords have been compromised, and access those passwords across all major devices and operating systems. You can also autofill your iOS app logins via Chrome to make your life easier if you have an iPhone. No more typing them in.

What's a good paid password manager service?

For paid password manager services, you'll often get a few extra options or perks not typically found in a free version. LastPass offers typical features such as random password generation, autofill for simple logins, and access to your password across multiple devices. Some premium features include encrypted storage for your files, dark web monitoring to keep your accounts safe, and a dashboard to view your security statistics. LastPass is one of the most popular password managers you can find, and we recommend it should you decide to use a paid service.

Should you use a free or paid password manager service?

We talk about Google Password Manager and LastPass as two examples, but should you use either one? It comes down to what you need and which service you trust more. Both are good in their own regard.

Google's free-to-use Password Manager has many features that rival most premium paid services. At the same time, LastPass has a huge following and some of its own unique features that Google doesn't offer either. These are only two of the many choices, and we have a guide talking about the 16 best password managers in 2022 to help you decide.

Using a password manager can make your login experience better and more secure

As you've seen, using a password manager has many helpful benefits that will make you want to ditch the old way of doing things. They are designed to improve your digital life, from securely storing your passwords to using the autofill feature for app and website logins. As we inch closer to a passwordless future, we can use them as a tool to help manage our passwords until the day comes when passwords are no more.

Now that you know what a password manager is and why you should use one at all times, you can complement it with a two-factor authentication (2FA) app. 2FA, biometrics, and password managers are all vital in pushing us into the passwordless future. You might be interested in checking out the eight best 2FA apps on Android to help make your decision a little easier.