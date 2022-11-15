Passwords, passwords everywhere! The pandemic saw a rise in the number of apps or other services that people signed up for to stave off the boredom of lockdown, each requiring a password to gain access. This has led to a recent study showing that the average person is juggling at least 100 passwords at any given time.

Maybe you like to change your Gmail password on the reg, just to be safe? Or perhaps you feel the need to stay one step ahead of hackers by having a multitude of different digital log-ins? Yet, this leaves you wondering how you're supposed to keep track of them all. This is exactly why using a password manager is important. Password security has never been as important as it is today, and pCloud Pass is now one of the best and most secure of its kind on the market.

With a whole host of password managers out there vying for your trust and your subscription, let's take a look at what it is about pCloud Pass that makes it stand out from the rest.

Why pCloud Pass?

Pass is the most recent service to be rolled out by the impressive Swiss cloud solutions company, pCloud. With over 16 million users worldwide, pCloud is already the go-to service for secure cloud storage in most of Europe, and it’s growing fast. The new Pass feature is a password manager that is emerging as a superior choice in its field.

Like all password manager tools, pCloud uses digital technology to keep your passwords safe and accessible. This means it's nice and easy to automatically input your passwords when logging into a website without having to actually remember the password for each site.

What makes pCloud stand out from rival password managers like Dashlane or Lastpass, is the extra secure and extremely useful extra features that it employs; secure bank card management, biometric security, and the fact that the tool is free to use if you only want it on one device. Let’s look at these features in more detail.

Fully Encrypted Storage: Unlike traditional password managers that use plaintext, pCloud uses a military-grade encryption algorithm to store your passwords in the most secure way known to mankind.

Unlimited Password Storage: Unlike other password manager tools, there is no limit to how many passwords, bank cards, or helpful notes you want to store.

Great value: You can get pCloud Pass Premium with affordable yearly or lifetime pricing plans. Also, if you only want to use it for one device, it’s completely free! This free plan includes all the premium features within that one device, which is pretty awesome.

Unlimited Devices: If you do want to use it for more than one device though, which is how you will get the most out of this great tool, then there is absolutely no limit on how many devices you can use it across. Beef up your security across your phone, laptop, desktop, tablet, and anywhere that you need to log in to anything that needs a password!

Easy Password Migration/Setup: pCloud Pass is incredibly easy to use. Connect to web browsers and apps to import your unsecured passwords automatically and in mere seconds. This saves a huge amount of time and pulls all your precious information into one convenient place.

Biometric Unlock: Step up your security game with fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. pCloud Pass gives you the option to use this high-tech feature to replace your passwords entirely without compromising on security.

Password Generator: Create insanely long and complex passwords for every one of your accounts without ever having to worry about forgetting them with one click with the easy-to-use password generator.

Get secure and easy-to-use password management with pCloud Pass

pCloud Pass has taken off in a big way since its launch in October 2022, reaching over 15,000 users within the first two weeks of its release. To get an account and start ramping up your password security situation now, follow these easy steps.

Step 1: Register With pCloud

Registering could not be easier. Choose a free trial of pCloud Pass Premium, pay for a Pass membership, or go for the free version.

Head over to the pCloud Pass website and get started.

Step 2: Download and install the pCloud Pass browser extension

Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be asked to select the correct pCloud Pass extension for your browser. Click on your browser (we went with Google Chrome) and follow the prompts to install the extension.

Step 3: Log into the browser extension for pCloud Pass

You should now see the pCloud Pass extension near the top of your screen. Click on it and get logged in.

Step 4: Create or import secure passwords

You’re ready to import and create passwords with pCloud Pass! It’s as simple as uploading a CSV file or connecting to a different password manager tool. You don't need to do this immediately, so perhaps just get started with creating new passwords, payment cards, and notes.

pCloud Pass means that it’s never been easier and safer to manage your passwords, and with military-grade encryption security, you can sleep easy at night knowing that all your details are safe and secure.

See at pCloud