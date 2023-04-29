Along with LineageOS, Paranoid Android is among the last few popular AOSP-based ROMs still being actively developed. While LineageOS is known for its feature set, Paranoid Android is famous for delivering a smooth and stable experience. The latter started its Android 13 journey in October 2022 with stable Topaz builds beginning to drop this past February albeit only for selected devices. Since then, the dev team has slowly expanded its list of supported devices with timely new additions. In the last couple of weeks, the Paranoid Android Topaz-supported device roster has grown quite a bit with the addition of several Poco and Xiaomi phones.

Since April 22, the Paranoid Android team has dropped the first stable Android 13-based Topaz build of their ROM for the following devices:

Poco F4/Redmi K40S

Poco F3/Redmi K40/Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G/Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Asus Zenfone 9

Redmi Note 11/NFC

Redmi 7A/Redmi 8/Redmi 8A

Poco M3/Redmi 9T

Poco F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

As always, before installing Paranoid Android (or any other custom ROM) on your phone, you must unlock its bootloader and flash a custom recovery. And since this is the first Paranoid Android Topaz release for the above devices, you might encounter some bugs and issues — make sure to report them so they are resolved in a future release.

You can grab Paranoid Android Topaz for your phone from the official Paranoid Android site.

The Paranoid Android team have also pulsed Topaz v2 releases for the following phones over the last week of April:

Poco F1 (2.1)

OnePlus 5/5T (2.1)

Nothing Phone 1 (2)

The Nothing Phone 1's second stable release is notable because it adds a functional Glyph interface and further improves the haptics. You should even see better performance and smoothness than before.

If you have any of the phones mentioned above running Paranoid Android Topaz, you can directly upgrade to the newer build.