Paranoid Android is back, and although we've lost count of how many times it has been brought back from the dead so far, PA is pretty nice, so we always let it slide. This time, it returns with all-new Android 12 builds. The Paranoid Android Sapphire Alpha introduces a fresh look along with everything you love about Google's latest OS version. After initially being made available for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, it's now coming to a handful of additional devices from OnePlus and Xiaomi.

The Sapphire Alpha is now available on the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10, and Poco F2 Pro. These are all relatively powerful phones with good developer support, so it's no surprise to see them on this list. Paranoid Android Quartz, the previous version based on Android 10 (the project took a one-year break with Android 11), was available on a bunch of phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Asus, and Samsung, so we're expecting availability to become wider eventually — not to the same degree as other ROMs like LineageOS, but wider nonetheless.

These are still alpha builds, meaning that they will need a little more work before they're stable enough for everyone. Even so, if you're interested in trying it out and you have an eligible device (and don't mind the occasional bug), install it on your phone and get going.

PA is probably one of my favorite custom ROM projects out there — it looks and feels clean, and usually adds genuinely useful improvements over standard AOSP. It's an alpha, so it shouldn't be much of an improvement over stock Android right now, but it should get better and more feature-rich down the road as development continues.

If it sounds like your kind of ROM, make sure to head over to Telegram to check out the download links for each of them.

